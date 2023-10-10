University of Phoenix Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions Joines Panel at Women Leaders in Data and AI Event

Veena Nayak joined a panel of industry leaders and innovators to discuss the transformative power of data and fostering diversity in leadership

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share that Vice President of data strategy and solutions for the University, Veena Nayak, was a panel speaker at the recently concluded Women Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA) event, titled “WLDA@Work,” which brought together data leaders across industries to share insights on data as a driving force for change within companies. Nayak’s participation at this event underscores her exceptional contributions to the field of data and advanced analytics.





“Being a panelist at ‘Women Leaders in Data & AI event’ at L’Oreal was a remarkable experience,” Nayak shares. “ The event not only underscored the value of purposefully cultivating diversity in leadership, but also the critical role that data plays in driving positive change within organizations. It was a privilege to join fellow experts in this dialogue, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this essential conversation.”

Nayak’s panel discussion, titled “ Leveraging Data for Change: Making Data a Key Player,” focused on the transformative power of data-driven insights and helped continue to build a sense of community where women leaders feel empowered to excel and drive change. WLDA is designed for ambitious female technology executive leaders who already have a seat at the table, and who are seeking to increase their ability to create a positive ripple effect in their organizations.

In addition to speaking at the event, earlier this year Nayak was named to The Global Data Power Women List 2023, joining an impressive list of 50 leaders in the field, all of whom hold expertise in domains such as data strategy, data governance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, data ethics, and emerging technologies.

Nayak’s career spans 25 plus years of leading high performing teams in developing, executing and supporting complex enterprise software. In her role as Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions at University of Phoenix, she leads the enterprise data strategy and data products family, developing innovative solutions in data management, governance and analytics using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Nayak’s expertise spans a range of areas, including data and product strategy, data management and governance, AI/machine learning, and software engineering.

Throughout her career, Nayak has been passionate about leveraging data and advanced analytics to solve complex business challenges and drive innovation. She has successfully created a business vision that links strategy and execution to build sustainable, scalable, and cohesive solutions that bring the best of data/tech to unlock business value. As a thought leader in the space, she is committed to staying at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies and leveraging learnings to create informed and intelligent solutions. Veena holds an MBA from W P Carey School of Business and dual degrees in Physics and Computer Technology from University of Mumbai.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Michele Mitchum



University of Phoenix



michele.mitchum@phoenix.edu