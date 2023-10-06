University of Phoenix Vice President of Analytics, Avinash Tripathi, Presents at Digital Marketing World Forum in Miami

Tripathi featured as solo speaker and panelist at event sharing insights on data storytelling and trends

University of Phoenix is delighted to announce that Vice President of Analytics, Avinash Tripathi, was a speaker and panelist at the recently concluded Digital Marketing World Forum in Miami. This prestigious event brought together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the latest trends and innovations that are shaping the future of digital marketing.





“The Digital Marketing World Forum provided a fantastic opportunity to delve into the essential role of data storytelling and the changing landscape of marketing trends,” shared Tripathi. “In today’s data-driven era, it is imperative to recognize that data not only informs decision-making but also fuels sustainable growth and innovation. It was an honor to collaborate with fellow speakers and panelists who share this perspective and to share my insights and experiences with the event’s attendees.”

Tripathi’s solo session, titled “Telling the Data Story—Absorbing Complexity, Delivering Simplicity,” provided invaluable insights on how to streamline and present data in a way that makes it accessible and understandable for all stakeholders.

Effective data storytelling is a vital skill for organizations seeking to make data-driven decisions, and Tripathi’s presentation illuminated the path to success in this critical area. Attendees left with a deeper understanding of how to harness data for maximum impact, an essential skill for any organization in today’s competitive landscape.

In addition to his solo session, Tripathi also made a significant contribution to the panel discussion titled “The marketing trends and tech paving the way to an innovative future.” This panel delved into pivotal marketing trends for the upcoming year, the latest disruptive technologies, strategies for integrating new tech to shape the future consumer experience, and the keys to leading innovation within teams and across organizations.

The Digital Marketing World Forum is considered one of the premier events in the digital marketing industry. Focused on strategic content and digital marketing insights, it provides a platform for networking, learning, and staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Tripathi leads the analytics team at the University of Phoenix, establishing the strategy and vision and providing operational support for the delivery of information and analytics platforms and solutions to key stakeholders. He has over 20 years of experience with strong emphasis on design, analysis, development, and implementation of advanced analytics, data science and AI solutions in Education, Insurance and Financial Industry. Tripathi is highly respected for his expertise in data storytelling. He has guided top executives on the importance of incorporating data storytelling into analytics-driven initiatives and the crucial role analysts play within data-focused organizations. Tripathi completed his master’s in business economics and statistics at Southern Illinois University.

University of Phoenix is dedicated to helping working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. With flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and a Career Services for Life® commitment, the university empowers students to pursue their career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

