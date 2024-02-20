University of Phoenix Shows Consistent High Satisfaction Among Online Learners in Survey Findings

Online learners survey instrument by Ruffalo Noel Levitz found University students indicating higher satisfaction than the 2024 national benchmark

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share findings from its recent administration of the Ruffalo Noel Levitz Priorities Survey for Online Learners (PSOL) revealing high satisfaction scores among currently enrolled online students at the University. University of Phoenix administers the survey every two years and students completing the survey this year indicated higher satisfaction than the national benchmark comprised of more than 150 public and private institutions across the U.S. This higher level of satisfaction with University of Phoenix stretched across all the 26 benchmark items – covering Academic Services, Enrollment Services, Institutional Perceptions, Instructional Services, and Student Services – by as much as 12 percentage points.





Eighty-three percent of University of Phoenix students indicated higher “overall satisfaction,” being either satisfied or very satisfied, with their online college experience, a gain of two percentage points from the previous survey conducted in 2021, and ten percentage points higher than the national benchmark at 73%.

“Our students are working adult learners with many commitments and responsibilities, and their satisfaction with their learning experience at University of Phoenix helps to validate the work and initiatives we have undertaken to ensure support of that positive trajectory for their academic journey,” states Provost and Chief Academic Officer John Woods, Ph.D. “We are delighted with the findings of the survey showing an overall increase in student satisfaction, and how we compare favorably to other institutions. Over the last few years, we’ve undertaken transformational work through our skills-aligned curriculum and student support initiatives, honing our career-focused approach to higher education for working adult learners.”

The PSOL instrument by Ruffalo Noel Levitz measures the satisfaction and priorities of online learners enrolled in online undergraduate and graduate programs at public and private two-year and four-year institutions. The survey, which is administered to 99,807 online students from over 150 participating institutions, identifies what is important to students and examines their satisfaction with these items. The University of Phoenix Assessment & Institutional Research (AIR) department administered the Priorities Survey for Online Learners (PSOL) to University of Phoenix students. Over 2,900 University of Phoenix students participated in the survey for a 14.8% participation rate, well within the response rate expected for this survey and up two percentage points over the previous administration.

“Our students are responding to the survey in greater numbers and they’re placing importance on more aspects of their higher education experience,” shares Woods. “This tells us that our students know that we’re listening to them and that we are responsive to these survey findings. They are savvy consumers, and they have high expectations that we want to meet.”

Survey findings showed high student satisfaction with areas they indicated as important or very important to their online learning experience. High priorities for students included:

“My program aligns to my career path” (90% student satisfaction);

“Appropriate technical assistance is readily available” (91% student satisfaction);

“Course format is easy to navigate and fits into my busy life” (88% student satisfaction) and

“Classroom technology allows me to be technically proficient in my career” (87% student satisfaction).

Students also indicated high satisfaction with items including convenience of course registration at 93%, online library resources at 88%, and student assignments being clearly defined in the syllabus at 86%.

The survey also identified areas of opportunity; a crucial set of insights tailored to each institution that participates in the survey. It is noteworthy that University of Phoenix student satisfaction is higher than the national benchmark even in areas of opportunity.

“The survey is a critical tool for informing ongoing holistic efforts to strengthen the aspects that support our students and assess areas of opportunity to improve,” states Woods. “Our leaders, faculty and staff provide a strong ecosystem dedicated to students’ success, and we will continue our work together enhancing the career alignment and learning experience for our students, on their educational journeys.”

The survey also included items about the sources of information students consult when choosing an institution and the factors that influence their decisions to enroll.

For a more detailed overview of the survey findings, please contact sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu.

Survey Methodology

The PSOL instrument by Ruffalo Noel Levitz was administered by the University of Phoenix Assessment & Institutional Research team, and was open for student submissions beginning January 10, 2024, through January 31, 2024. There were 20,000 randomly selected, actively enrolled associate, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students, including representative samples of each college and degree level, invited to participate. Students invited to complete the PSOL were not incentivized to take the survey. The survey closed with 2,971 respondents for an overall completion rate of 14.8%.

