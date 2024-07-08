University of Phoenix Leadership to Present at Anthology Together Annual Conference

Presentations highlighting accessibility, inclusion, artificial intelligence and academic innovation

University of Phoenix is proud to announce that several of its leaders will be presenting at the Anthology Together annual conference, taking place from July 15-17, 2024, in Orlando, FL. The global event brings together educators and institutions to highlight thought leadership, insights, and innovations in education technology. University of Phoenix presenters include Dr. Marc Booker, vice provost; Kelly Hermann, vice president of accessibility, equity & inclusion; Justin Hallock, senior director of change management; and Shannon Wilson, vice president of IT.





“We are privileged to join a distinguished group of thought leaders at the Anthology Together conference,” states Dr. Booker. “This event underscores our longstanding commitment to excellence in accessibility, institutional assessment processes, technology, and the delivery of post-secondary educational programs. My colleagues that are presenting at this year’s event not only embody the University’s mission, but also ignite transformative change and innovation for our students ensuring that our students receive excellent support and resources while giving them the most direct path in achieving their academic or career goals.”

University of Phoenix has been at the forefront of educational innovation, consistently leading the way in integrating technology and inclusive practices, establishing a culture of credit mobility, and adopting new delivery and pedagogy models.. The presentations at Anthology Together will demonstrate the university’s ongoing efforts to enhance student experiences, structures and outcomes.

The conference will feature the following University of Phoenix presentations, highlighting its leadership in key areas of higher education:

Tuesday, July 16, 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. ET From Student Outreach to Student Outcomes: Embracing DEI&B Across the Student Journey Presenter: Kelly Hermann, vice president of accessibility, equity & inclusion Summary: This session explores strategies to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) throughout the student journey.

Tuesday, July 16, 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. ET Building and Evolving Credit-Based CBE Programs at Scale Presenters: Dr. Marc Booker, vice provost, and Justin Hallock, senior director of change management Summary: This session discusses the development and scaling of credit-based competency-based education (CBE) programs.

Tuesday, July 16, 2:45 – 3:30 p.m. ET TechEQ: Mastering Results, Relationships, and Respect in the Digital Age Presenter: Shannon Wilson, vice president of IT Summary: This session on emotional intelligence for technologists and leaders provides actionable tactics to enhance your brand, build strategic alliances, and foster a respectful, trusting work environment.

Tuesday, July 16, 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. ET Empathy in Action: Exploring the Human Side of Accessibility Presenter: Kelly Hermann, vice president of accessibility, equity & inclusion Summary: This session delves into the human aspects of accessibility and how empathy can drive inclusive education practices.

Wednesday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET AI, Academic Integrity, and Authentic Assessment: An Ethical Path Forward Presenter: Dr. Marc Booker, vice provost Summary: This session addresses the ethical considerations of using AI in academic integrity and assessment.



Hermann shares her enthusiasm for the conference and presentations, stating, “Anthology Together provides a dynamic forum to explore cutting-edge strategies in education, from integrating AI in classrooms to enhancing student accessibility and support. At University of Phoenix, our commitment to innovation drives us to create inclusive environments that empower every student to succeed. We are excited to share our experiences and learn from others to inspire transformative advancements in our educational practices.”

