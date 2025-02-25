University of Phoenix Leadership Presents at SUNY Summit

Vice President Kelly Hermann discusses accessible ecosystems in higher education

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is pleased to announce that Vice President Kelly Hermann, who heads the Office of Educational Equity, will lead a workshop-style session at the at the 2025 SUNY Online Annual Summit, scheduled to take place on February 26-28 at the SUNY Campus in Syracuse, New York.

Hermann’s session, titled “Building an Accessibility Strategy... One Candy at a Time,” presents a unique approach to creating accessible and respectful learning environments in higher education. The session draws parallels between the wide variety of popular candies and key elements of accessibility, highlighting the importance of intentionally creating educational spaces which invite and respect all participants. Hermann will also delve into the newest accessibility guidelines, set to go into effect next year.

“It is crucial for educational institutions to grasp the significance of the latest accessibility guidelines to ensure all learners have reasonable access to resources," Hermann emphasized. "This workshop will equip attendees with practical strategies for embedding accessibility into learning processes and nurturing, respectful environments."

The workshop will also cover topics such as procurement, assessment and evaluation, content development and deployment, and planning for individual needs through accommodations. Attendees will discover innovative ways to integrate accessibility into all phases of learning, fostering welcoming environments where students can learn and demonstrate their knowledge effectively.

Hermann is a sought-after speaker and is slated to be a featured guest for an upcoming 3Play webinar on March 13, where she will also discuss accessibility practices.

Hermann chairs the Accessibility Taskforce for 1EdTech and collaborated on the project to develop an accessibility vetting rubric to help institutions improve access for students with disabilities, and to improve trust by evaluating the non-technical aspects of accessibility that can impact purchasing decisions and helping to establish a common tool evaluation framework.

Outside of her work with 1EdTech, Hermann’s accessibility leadership is broadly recognized in the education technology community, and she has co-authored a chapter on accessibility to the Routledge text, Leading the eLearning Transformation of Higher Education, as well as other organizational texts by Anthology, D2L, WCET, and OLC, and by leading educational publications.

In her role at University of Phoenix, Hermann has oversight of the university’s accessibility initiative, including the evaluation and remediation of curricular resources, the Student Accommodations office, which provides accommodations to students with disabilities and the Office of Educational Equity (OEE). Hermann was instrumental in developing and deploying a recent survey on workplace accessibility awareness, understanding, and development opportunities and has received global recognition as a 1EdTech Leader for her work in creating open, trusted, and innovative digital ecosystems that power learner potential.

Hermann is a key member of the University of Phoenix's dynamic leadership team, which is frequently invited to share their expertise at prestigious national conferences and events. In the coming months, University leaders will participate in the AACRAO Annual Meeting, ASU + GSV Summit, 1EdTech Learning Impact Conference, SXSW EDU Conference, and PESC Summit. These engagements underscore the University's commitment to innovation and thought leadership in higher education, providing valuable insights and fostering collaborations that drive the future of learning.

