University of Phoenix Leaders Join Proceedings of 2024 AACRAO Technology & Transfer Virtual Summit

Presentations highlight innovative approaches to credit mobility, program deployment and information technology in higher education

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce that Vice President of Admissions and Evaluation Devin Andrews, M.B.A., Vice Provost of Strategy Marc Booker, Ph.D., Senior Director of Program Deployment Hillary Halpern, M.B.A., Sr. Manager of Provost Initiatives and Academic Program Lifecycle Chelse Thomas, MAEd, and Vice President of Information Technology Shannon Wilson joined the proceedings of the 2024 AACRAO Technology & Transfer Virtual Summit held July 9-11, 2024. The summit, presented by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO), attracts over 500 higher education professionals annually to discuss integrating technology into campus operations and fostering innovative approaches to transfer credit and student success.





AACRAO is a non-profit, voluntary, professional association working to make higher education more responsive to learner needs. With a membership of nearly 14,000 higher education professionals representing approximately 2,300 institutions in more than 40 countries, the association provides advocacy, research, and policy-based guidance and training to higher education professionals to smooth the path for learners at every stage of their journey.

“At University of Phoenix, we are deeply committed to leadership and innovation in fostering credit mobility and student success,” shares Andrews. “The AACRAO Technology & Transfer Summit is an important platform for sharing cutting-edge strategies and transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of students. We are pleased to contribute to the dialogue and advance practices that benefit the entire higher education community.”

Andrews and her colleagues are at the forefront of advancing a culture of credit mobility at the University and implementing skills-aligned learning and badging initiatives. Their innovative approaches to the role of credentials, certifications, and competency-based-learning in higher education have been featured at national conferences and their strategic insights have been instrumental in shaping and adding value to the conversation around learning mobility for working adult students. Through their commitment to excellence and innovation, they continue to drive noteworthy progress in the field.

University of Phoenix is home to many recognized thought leaders, contributing to national dialogues on higher education. Notably, Andrews and Booker co-authored a white paper on fostering a culture of credit mobility, while Booker and Wilson’s work on cross-functional collaboration for adult learners was highlighted at a national conference. Additionally, Halpern and Thomas’s white paper on optimizing academic program management underscores the University’s commitment to rigorous, market-aligned offerings.

The summit featured several impactful presentations by University of Phoenix leaders:

Marc Booker, Ph.D. – Opening Plenary Panel: Diverse Perspectives on Fostering Learning Mobility Receptive Cultures This panel delved into the multi-faceted efforts required to address the credential gap by establishing learning mobility receptive cultures on campus.

Keynote Panel – A Product Conversation on Learning Mobility with Student Information System Partners Product leaders from key Student Information System providers discussed technology transformations and strategies to support transfer credit requirements.

Transfer Articulation 101 An overview of transfer and articulation requirements, offering insights on building effective partnerships and managing credit for prior learning.

Devin Andrews, M.B.A. – Creating a Credit Mobility Culture: Three Small Ways to Create Momentum This session presented creative solutions to support modern adult learners and build a robust credit mobility culture.

Shannon Wilson – TechEQ: Mastering Results, Relationships, and Respect in the Digital Age A transformative presentation on the role of emotional intelligence in enhancing performance, collaboration, and mutual respect in the digital age.

Hilary Halpern, M.B.A., and Chelse Thomas, MAEd – Microsoft Power Apps and Flows: Investing in a Transformative System to Manage Institutional Processes and Initiatives Insights on leveraging Microsoft Power Apps and Flows to enhance and streamline university program lifecycles and institutional initiatives.

The discussions and presentations at the summit not only highlighted University of Phoenix’s role in advancing higher education but also demonstrated the ongoing impact of its leaders’ innovative efforts.

Learn more here about thought leadership at University of Phoenix.

