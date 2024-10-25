University of Phoenix Launches New Career-Focused Skill Pathways in Practical AI in the Workplace

Innovative online modules designed to enhance AI skills and support ethical practices in the workplace

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In response to the growing demand for AI skills in the workforce, University of Phoenix is excited to announce the launch of new career-focused skill pathways in Practical AI in the Workplace through its Professional Development Skills Center.





According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, the demand for AI and Machine Learning Specialists is expected to grow by 30%. Additionally, AI and Big Data are prioritized for reskilling and upskilling in 47% of organizations from 2023 to 2027, making it the most sought-after skill identified in the report.

“AI is not just a trend—it’s becoming an essential component of how businesses operate,” states Vice President, General Manager of Professional Development at University of Phoenix, Mukund Sudarsan. “Our pathway equips companies with the skills and knowledge they need to embrace AI while maintaining ethical standards and data security.”

Features of the New Pathways Include:

Practical AI in the Workplace AI Data Privacy and Security Ethical AI Practices Building Guardrails for AI Adoption Identifying Organizational Opportunities for AI Evaluating AI Powered Tools



In addition to the new AI pathway, several Professional Development skill modules are available online through University of Phoenix’s innovative learning platform, allowing busy working adult learners to access the training conveniently and at their own pace. Participants will receive skills badges and certificates of completion from University of Phoenix.

These pathways are designed to help businesses by:

Elevating their understanding of AI data privacy, security, and ethics.

Preparing employees to integrate privacy regulations, develop risk mitigation plans, and create transparent AI solutions.

Aligning AI strategies with organizational goals and stakeholder perspectives.

Training teams to select AI tools, develop strategic implementation plans, and measure performance and ROI.

Tracking employee development with skill badges and certificates, available upon completion of the pathway in approximately 4 hours. Access to the pathway is provided for one year.

Learn more about Practical AI in the Workplace Professional Development online training at University of Phoenix here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

About University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions

University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions helps organizations address critical skills gaps, engage workforces, and support talent agility. Workforce Solutions provides adaptable skills solutions, including shared education savings, to enable continuous skill building and a Professional Development Skills Center to help motivate and engage employees. Backed by decades of experience in online adult learning, Workforce Solutions leverages adaptable skills solutions to help unleash the full skills potential of an organization to meet the demands of the changing workplace. This includes support and services to build a skills-centric foundation and support employee success. Learn more at phoenix.edu/workforce-solutions.

