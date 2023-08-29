University of Phoenix Hosts Educational Equity Webinar on Leveraging AI to Promote DEIB in the Workplace

Webinar highlights the potential of AI to support an inclusive workplace culture and enrich educational experiences

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix holding the newest webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled “Leveraging AI to Promote DEIB in Workplaces and Higher Education,” on September 21, 2023, at 12 PM AZT, featuring Shayne Halls, president and CEO of the consulting firm Manifested Dreams, and a leader for more than 15 years the field of in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB). The webinar is designed to provide insight and guidance on the use of AI to create workplaces where everyone feels valued and to help enrich the educational experiences for students, faculty, and staff in colleges and universities.





“The time is right for a thoughtful and practical discussion regarding the potential impact of AI on DEIB efforts,” states Tondra Richardson, MBA, Director of Student Diversity & Inclusion at the University of Phoenix. We eagerly anticipate Mr. Hall’s insights and look forward to learning more about leveraging AI to support equity and inclusion across environments.”

The event is part of a public series intended for educators, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, government affiliates, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the landscape in business and higher education,” shares Halls. “Helping professionals navigate this new landscape includes looking for opportunities to ensure that the tools we use are designed, implemented and managed in ways that help foster inclusion and belonging across all levels of an organization.”

The virtual discussion will examine the ways AI can impact DEIB initiatives, foster a more inclusive workplace culture, and enrich educational experiences in colleges and universities. From reducing bias in hiring processes to tailoring personalized learning journeys, the session will also examine AI’s capacity to augment human decision-making holds the promise of a more inclusive and equitable future.

Halls has spent his career committed to empowering corporate professionals and organizations to unlock the full potential of AI technology in their careers and business operations. With over 15 years of experience in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, he has honed his expertise to include artificial intelligence, creating a unique vision that drives innovation and fosters an inclusive environment. His passion for helping others navigate the complex world of AI led to the founding of his consulting firm Manifested Dreams, which offers exclusive one-on-one consultations and group sessions, ensuring clients are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead of the curve.

The discussion will be hosted by Tondra Richardson, MBA, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion and Saray Lopez, MBA, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity (OEE) at University of Phoenix. The Educational Equity Webinar Series is part of a series of events with which the OEE engages aiming to foster cultural awareness, thought leadership and community alliances to promote and sustain educational equity and diversity initiatives. The OEE supports students and faculty year-round with programs like the Inclusive Leadership Summit and an internal offering for staff and faculty, The Inclusive Café.

