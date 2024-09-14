University of Phoenix Continues to Empower Young Learners at Hackathon Jr. Event

University of Phoenix alumna, Dr. Rose Lorenzo, serves as CEO of Hackathon Jr.

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce it will host an innovative and educational Hackathon Jr. event, slated to take place from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on October 26, 2024, at its campus located at 4035 S. Riverpoint Pkwy in Phoenix, AZ. This is the second year University of Phoenix will host the event, geared towards nurturing budding talents in technology and innovation. Hackathon Jr. events provide a unique platform for young minds to explore the world of coding and problem-solving in a supportive group setting that provides mentorship and collaboration for participants.





“Hackathon Jr. is dedicated to empowering young learners with positive experiences in the world of technology,” shares Agile People Leader at University of Phoenix Cora Asher. “This event provides a framework for future leaders to delve into collaboration, innovation, and problem-solving in a hands-on, supportive environment. We are excited to see these students thrive and discover their potential at our campus.”

Hackathon Jr. is organized under Dr. Rose Lorenzo, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization. The mission of Hackathon Jr. is to provide children from underrepresented communities equitable access to STEM education. In addition, programs seek to increase the emotional intelligence of the children who are immersed in technology through collaboration and critical thinking. Hackathon Jr. events encourage the real-world application of technical skills with a focus on problem-solving.

“We are thrilled that University of Phoenix is once again hosting Hackathon Jr.,” shares Dr. Rose Lorenzo, Co-founder and CEO of Hackathon Jr. “Both our organizations are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators by providing accessible and enriching educational experiences. We appreciate the University’s commitment to our local youth and look forward to another successful and engaging event with their support.”

Dr. Lorenzo brings a wealth of experience to the event and holds an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice Administration-Management, a master’s in business administration (MBA), and a Doctor of Management in Organizational Leadership degree, all from University of Phoenix.

Participants in Hackathon Jr. will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on coding challenges, foster teamwork, and unleash their problem-solving skills in a dynamic and supportive environment. The event is open to students ages 9 – 13, students of all skill levels, and no prior coding experience is required.

Registration for the event is $25.00, with scholarships available to help ensure accessibility for all interested participants. University of Phoenix is committed to fostering inclusivity and providing opportunities for students to explore their interests in technology and innovation.

Learn more about the event, or register to attend, here.

