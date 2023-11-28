University of Phoenix College of Nursing Dean Named to 2023 “Who’s Who in Healthcare: Industry Leaders” List

Dr. Raelene Brooks named to list of top 100 healthcare professionals in Arizona by AZ Business Magazine

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share that College of Nursing Dean Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN, was named to the 2023 “Who’s Who in Healthcare: Industry Leaders” List by AZ Business magazine. Designations to the Who’s Who in Healthcare list come from a panel of professional leaders from a variety of industries including healthcare, higher education and business, in conjunction with AZ Business magazine’s editorial board.





“It is an incredible honor to be named one of the top healthcare leaders in Arizona,” states Brooks. “The work we do in the College of Nursing at the University of Phoenix is driven by a commitment to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals to succeed in a dynamic environment, and to have that work recognized alongside other healthcare leaders is a distinct honor. I am immensely proud of the work we do at the University and grateful to be included among this list of innovators and leaders.”

In her role as Dean, Brooks has overall accountability for the College of Nursing curriculum and all other academic components including faculty approval and oversight, student satisfaction and retention, academic policy and standards, and program evaluation. Prior to serving as Dean, Brooks was the Associate Dean of the Undergraduate and Graduate Nursing Programs at the University of Phoenix. As a nursing researcher, she studied the long-term outcomes and weight regain in the bariatric surgery population. She has several publications in the areas of critical care and nursing education.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Brooks leading the University of Phoenix College of Nursing,” states Vice Provost – Colleges, Assessment and Curriculum, Doris Savron. “Dr. Brooks not only has a passion for nursing education that inspires our faculty and students, but she is dedicated to providing our students with a quality and flexible education program that helps prepare them to deliver expert, compassionate, and equitable patient care.”

A registered nurse for over 25 years, Brooks has practiced extensively in the areas of intensive care, trauma, and critical care in the UC Healthcare System. Completing a master’s in science of nursing education in 2000, she went on to complete her doctorate in Nursing Science with the University of San Diego in 2018. She is a Doris Howell Scholar and an active member of several professional nursing associations including American Association of Colleges of Nursing, National League of Nursing, and Association for Critical Care Nursing.

Learn more here about the College of Nursing at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Michele Mitchum



University of Phoenix



michele.mitchum@phoenix.edu