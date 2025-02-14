University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases White Paper on Career Optimism and the Economic Influence of AI

Authors Christine Marquis and Marlene Blake highlight findings from 2024 Career Optimism Index® to explore the value of aligning AI workforce integration shifts with employee skill development

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new white paper, “Economic Influence of AI on Career Optimism,” by Christine Marquis, MBA, and Marlene Blake, Ph.D., both fellows in the University’s Center on Organizational Wellbeing, Engagement and Belonging (CO-WEB). The authors draw upon data from the University of Phoenix Career Institute® 2024 Career Optimism Index® study to explore the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on career optimism and more specifically, how factors including job displacement, the creation of new job categories, and the need for workforce reskilling shape AI's economic influence.

“Career optimism is a critical driver of employee satisfaction, engagement and overall well-being,” Marquis states. “Mitigating the adverse effects of career optimism brought on by AI requires comprehensive reskilling initiatives. Promoting a culture of continuous learning and adaptation can empower employees to embrace change, stay agile in their roles, and contribute meaningfully to the company's overall success.”

The white paper discusses the role of reskilling and upskilling to foster a growth mindset while simultaneously addressing AI learning deficits and posits that making employees stakeholders in AI implementation can help organizations build a future-ready workforce capable of driving sustainable innovative growth.

Marquis is a doctoral student at University of Phoenix pursuing a Doctorate in Management focusing on Organizational Leadership, and a fellow in CO-WEB. Her career began in St. Lucia as a print and electronic media journalist, extending over two decades through diverse roles in business development and marketing. Currently, as a Senior Analyst with the Hospitality Advisory Team at HKS Inc., she leverages her research skills to implement data-driven strategies and industry-specific insights, fostering innovative solutions aligned with clients' strategic objectives. Marquis holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from the University of Surrey.

Blake has more than 20 years in online higher education focused on faculty training, development, mentoring, and holistic support which she brings to her Fellow position in CO-WEB. Blake’s activities and research as a Fellow contribute to CO-WEB studies as well as enhancing planned student support sessions and white papers. Her educational background includes a bachelor’s in psychology from Arizona State University, a master’s in education focusing on Adult Distance Education as well as Curriculum and Instruction and a doctorate in Higher Education Administration, both earned from University of Phoenix.

The full whitepaper is available at the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or as a direct link here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sharla Hooper

University of Phoenix

sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu