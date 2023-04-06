University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Special Edition of Phoenix Scholar™ academic periodical

The issue explores innovative approaches to improving online education for adult learners

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a special edition of its quarterly Phoenix Scholar™ academic research periodical. The periodical, launched in 2017, highlights the commitment of University of Phoenix faculty, students and alumni to leading research through evidence-based practice. The special edition focuses on the increasing demand for online education and explores some of the current issues and approaches related to teaching, learning, curricula, and skill development for adult learners in online higher education.

“The past three years have transformed the way we deliver education,” shares Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies. “ Demand for online education continues to grow, and we need to better understand the experience of the adult learner in an online environment. This edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ offers innovative and timely research on digital learning environments and asks important questions about how we can improve online learning experiences.”

The Phoenix Scholar™ serves as the scholarly platform for communicating the results and outcomes of the University of Phoenix research endeavors, and their relationship to the broader scope of learning and scholarship. Last year, the periodical was assigned an International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) by the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress. The assignment for Phoenix Scholar™ is online format ISSN 2771-6503 and print format ISSN 2771-6422.

“ I am delighted that this special edition of the journal offers a space for our faculty and graduates to explore some of the critical issues impacting higher education today,” states Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., research chair for the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology (CEITR). “Our authors took a deep dive into several key issues, from the role of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing learning to cultural sensitivities in higher education and the role of distance education in enhancing the accessibility of higher education for adult learners. The authors also explored the importance of enhancing career-relevant skills for adult learners, the types of soft skills in demand for remote workers, and reskilling and upskilling.”

Articles from the special edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ include:

Comparing Soft Skills in Higher Education with Industry’s Want List for Remote Work

Reskilling or Upskilling? What Employers Need to Know about Empowering Long-term Employee Potential

Online Education: Risks and Challenges

No Looking Back: Transforming the Learning Landscape with Feedforward

Intercultural Sensitivity and Organizational Leadership in Higher Education

Don’t Fear AI: Embrace its Power

The College of Doctoral Studies research centers contribute to the publication findings: Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), Center for Leadership Studies and Educational Research (CLSER), Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR), and the University of Phoenix Career Institute™. As longtime leaders in online education, the university utilizes research to develop solutions in the core areas of leadership, workplace diversity and instructional technology to enhance student outcomes, improve communities and to help students, faculty and alumni grow in their career aspirations.

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

