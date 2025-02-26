University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Issues White Paper on Employer Leadership Imperatives to Address Talent Stagnation

Insights by Dr. Andrew Lawlor draw on 2024 Career Optimism Index® study findings

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the release of a white paper, “Leadership Imperatives to Overcome Talent Stagnation,” by Andrew Lawlor, Ph.D., faculty with the College and Fellow at the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR).

Drawing upon data from the University of Phoenix Career Institute® 2024 Career Optimism Index® study, Lawlor discusses the organizational challenge of talent stagnation, the gap in understanding between employers and workers, and the potential of talent management to address this challenge.

“Building a learning culture of growth and development by not only offering programs but integrating them into the workplace requires leadership and vision,” states Lawlor. “Leaders can achieve an organizational learning culture that demonstrates they value and appreciate their workers for what they contribute now and how they can contribute more to the organization's future.”

Lawlor's career has encompassed K-16 education, educational technology services, academic program management, institutional research support, and the role of Chief Information Officer. Currently, he is a consultant for CampusWorks, Inc., providing leadership and technical services to higher education clients, and was vice president for Information Technology Services & CIO at Bucks County Community College. Prior to that, he served in several capacities at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, culminating as the Chief IT Officer. Lawlor earned his bachelor’s at University of Pittsburgh, his master’s degree in education at Gannon University, and a doctorate in Educational Administration from Kent State University.

Lawlor has focused his scholarly activity on student and faculty use of technology, the application of technology for improving institutional processes, and leadership development. He has been a faculty member with the University of Phoenix since 2004.

The full whitepaper is available at the Career Institute® webpage or as a direct link here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sharla Hooper

University of Phoenix

sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu