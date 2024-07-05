University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Issues New Edition of Phoenix Scholar™ Academic Periodical Focused on Artificial Intelligence

The Spring 2024 issue explores AI impact on education, research and more

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released the Spring 2024 edition of its Phoenix Scholar™ academic research periodical. The periodical, launched in 2017, highlights the commitment of University of Phoenix faculty, students and alumni to leading research through evidence-based practice. The Spring 2024 Phoenix Scholar issue explores the multifaceted impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education, research, and beyond, offering perspectives on AI’s potential to enhance teaching methodologies, streamline classroom processes, and the possibility to catalyze groundbreaking research endeavors. Illustrations for the edition were produced using AI image generators.





“ Artificial intelligence continues to capture the imagination of scholars, scientists, and innovators worldwide,” shares Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies. “ While AI sparks debate about its ethical implications and potential to redefine the human experience, this edition offers a thoughtful contribution to understanding and shaping its impact on our society and education in particular.”

The Phoenix Scholar™ serves as the scholarly platform for communicating the results and outcomes of the University of Phoenix research endeavors, and their relationship to the broader scope of learning and scholarship. The periodical has been assigned an International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) by the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress. The assignment for Phoenix Scholar™ is online format ISSN 2771-6503 and print format ISSN 2771-6422.

Articles featured in this edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ include:

“ The Potentials of Artificial Intelligence and Psychotherapy: Are We There Yet?,” authored by Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR) Chair Rodney Luster, Ph.D., LPC.

“ ChatGPT Implementation in Higher Education: Advantages and Disadvantages,” authored by Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR) Chair Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., in collaboration with other Colleges’ leadership.

with other Colleges’ leadership. “ Navigating Leadership and Learning in the AI Era,” by Janice Cardwell, Ph.D., MBA, fellow, CEITR.

“ The Current Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Project Work,” by Melissa K. Shank, Ed.D., MBA, PMP, College alumna and member, CLSOR and CEITR.

“AI and Healthcare Education,” by Sandy Forrest, Ph.D., faculty, College of Nursing.

The College of Doctoral Studies research centers contribute to the publication findings: CLSOR, Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR), and the University of Phoenix Career Institute®. As longtime leaders in online education, the University utilizes research to develop solutions in the core areas of leadership, workplace diversity and instructional technology to enhance student outcomes, improve communities and to help students, faculty and alumni grow in their career aspirations.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

