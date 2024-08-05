University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Expands Student Support System With Launch of Robust Online Portal

Online portal serves as resource hub for doctoral students, featuring consolidated written and video resources on academic pathways, dissertation requirements and program guidance

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies expands its student support system with the launch of a new online portal, CDS Central, featuring consolidated resources for doctoral students on academic pathways, dissertation requirements, and general program guidance with written and video resources and support.





“We have a vibrant community of busy, working adult scholars, and we are always seeking opportunities to support and enhance their learning experience,” shares Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies. “This new online portal supplements our system of support with 24-7 access to resources that help our practitioner scholars locate the right information in the moment.”

The CDS Central online portal is publicly available and accessible through the College of Doctoral Studies’ Research Hub home page menu or as a direct link. As part of the College’s broader learning culture, the Research Hub provides doctoral student support resources and showcases scholarly articles and research news focused on providing value-driven, real-world solutions.

The online portal is designed for anyone in the College of Doctoral Studies academic community. While created with the primary intent of providing a one-stop platform for doctoral students to have immediate, comprehensive access to information related to the dissertation and academic journey, CDS Central is also used as a resource for faculty and alumni to view current program materials and requirements.

As the objective of the doctoral journey is the successful completion of a primary research dissertation, CDS Central features many of the necessary support items focused on advancing students’ research including a dissertation handbook, library resources, and academic writing guides. “The resources are treated as living documents and frequently updated, so students can be sure the information they are viewing is current,” shares John Ramirez, MBA, MS/AJS-GHS, USA CSM (ret) and dean of operations for the College.

CDS Central joins the College’s Doctoral Education Ecosystem® of support and commitment to academic excellence and research innovation along with the Research Hub launched in 2023 and the recent growth of its Alumni Mentor Program.

Doctoral students also have access to the same 24/7 support channels as students across colleges and programs by University of Phoenix. The University’s chatbot, Phoebe®, along with the Life Resource Center and the Virtual Student Union, offers always-on assistance, resources, and engagement opportunities that cater to students’ diverse needs and schedules.

CDS Central is publicly available here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

