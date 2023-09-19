University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Announces 2023 Knowledge Without Boundaries Summit

Annual virtual event features keynote speaker and University alumna, Dr. Cheryl Lentz, and highlights research by College faculty, students and alumni

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies will hold its virtual annual research event, Knowledge Without Boundaries Summit, on October 12-14, 2023, “Thrive in the Brave New World.” The summit is intended to serve as a dynamic forum exploring the pioneering potential of thriving in what has been termed “the post-pandemic brave new world,” with topics that explore innovative possibilities for advancing value prospects within industry practices, scholar-practitioner engagement, and evolving research concerning pivotal societal issues.





“We are in a constantly and rapidly evolving era, with challenges from a variety of issues across business, education, technology, health care, diversity and workplace inclusion,” states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. “The Knowledge Without Boundaries Summit brings our scholars together – students, new graduates, faculty, and alumni – and provides a pivotal research journey into the profound implications of what engaging and thriving into the next decade might mean for us.”

The Summit is an effort of the Research and Scholarship Enterprise (RSE) and the College of Doctoral Studies to enlighten communities through the efforts of a research perspective that amplifies practice-based potential in applying theory to real-time issues.

This year’s event features:

Keynote speaker, Cheryl Lentz, DM, founder and principal of The Lentz Leadership Institute and alumna of University of Phoenix. Lentz is a renowned speaker, the Academic Entrepreneur, bridging academia and the business and entrepreneurial space with the goal is to offer wisdom for audiences to use in their personal and professional lives.

Comments by Chris Lynne, President, University of Phoenix.

Presentation of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Focused Research Award, recognizing DEIB research from University of Phoenix scholars, and nominated and judged by a committee organized by Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., chair, Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR) and the Research, Scholarship and Thought Leadership working group of the University of Phoenix President’s Advisory Council on DEIB.

Announcement of the 2023 Dissertation of the Year winners, recognizing dissertations that have stood out as exceptional for additional elements beyond what is expected and observed by their respective chairs, and nominated and judged by a committee organized by Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D, chair, Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR).

College of Doctoral Studies’ student presentations highlighting their own unique research and practitioner work for the first time at a professional conference.

58 professional researchers presenting in 16 different sessions over three days on topics ranging across leadership and organization, workplace diversity and inclusion, educational technology and more.

The Summit is open to external guests, free to attend, and registration is available here.

