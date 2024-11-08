University of Phoenix Accessibility Team Members Present at Conference Promoting Awareness in Higher Education

Manager of Accessibility and Usability Janet Fukuda and Digital Accessibility Specialist Sunni Curtis share insights on enhancing accessibility UX/UI designers at the ASU Accessibility Awareness Day Conference

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share that Janet Fukuda, M.Ed, CPACC, manager, Accessibility and Usability and Sunni Curtis, specialist, Digital Accessibility in the Accessibility & Student Accommodations Office joined the 2nd annual ASU Accessibility Awareness Day on November 7, 2024, held virtually and at the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Fukuda and Curtis joined the event to share insights on an initiative at University of Phoenix to embed accessibility within the digital user experience and user interface (UX/UI) design process.





“Our team members are deeply invested in providing seamless accessible learning and user experiences for our learners,” shares Kelly Hermann, vice president, Accessibility, Inclusion and Equity at University of Phoenix. “We’re proud to see their contributions and practical approaches circulate among colleagues and increase opportunities for our various local, regional and educational communities to more inclusively plan digital experiences that foster a sense of empowerment and belonging.”

Fukuda and Curtis lead a preconference session available online to attendees and site visitors, “Enhancing Accessibility in UX/UI Design with Figma axe for Designers,” describing how, with the support of leadership, the team met with and trained UX/UI teams at the University to consider accessibility and annotate designs using Axe for Designers in Figma. “Annotating designs ensures a smoother hand-off from designers to developers, improving accessibility and increasing the speed to production,” shares Fukuda.

The session invites viewers to dive into the world of accessible design with a beginner-friendly session tailored for UX/UI designers and developers, guiding through the essentials of using Figma and the powerful axe for Designers plugin to create inclusive digital experiences.

Fukuda manages Accessibility and Usability at University of Phoenix, where she oversees Digital Accessibility and assistive technology services, coordinates curricular accessibility, and serves as a subject matter expert for digital content creators. Since joining the University in 2020, she has worked to enhance digital accessibility, spearheading an Accessibility SME program for engineers and developers and launching Accessibility Minute, an email campaign to keep product teams informed on best practices for accessibility. She serves as co-chair of the Accessibility Working Group for the University’s President’s Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Fukuda holds a Master’s in Education/Special Education with an Interdisciplinary Graduate Certificate in Assistive Technology from Northern Arizona University, and is an IAAP Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies. Her passion for an inclusive learning environment and student independence continues to be a motivation in all she does at the University.

As a Digital Accessibility Specialist, Curtis collaborates closely with developers, designers, and content creators to ensure that digital assets meet accessibility standards. Her proactive approach involves conducting accessibility reviews, providing training sessions, and developing guidelines to incorporate accessibility into the product’s lifecycle. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Science in Technical Communication concentrating in User Experience from Arizona State University. She is also an IAAP Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies, which underscores her commitment to ensuring equitable digital experiences for all users.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sharla Hooper



University of Phoenix



sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu