University of Nebraska Omaha Adds YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform To Suite of Ed-Tech Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Part of the University of Nebraska System, the University of Nebraska Omaha has bolstered its commitment to accessibility by adding YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector, both of which were deployed last year. The University serves more than 15,000 students at its Omaha campus.

YuJa Panorama replaces the college’s previous digital accessibility tool to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students. In addition, YuJa Panorama will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with Canvas, the institution’s learning management system.

“At YuJa, we work to help institutions streamline their educational technology with a single, comprehensive and scalable suite of tools that can help instructors and students be successful,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re always pleased when one of our customers sees value in one of our products and expands to meet more technology needs institutionally.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA OMAHA

With more than 15,000 students, the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) is Nebraska’s metropolitan university — a university with strong academic values and significant relationships with its community that transforms and improves the lives of those on a local, regional, national, and international level. The university is part of the University of Nebraska System.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

