University of Hamburg Awarded the 2023 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Prize for Commitment to Academic Research

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SSRN—Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce University of Hamburg – Faculty of Business, Economics, and Social Sciences as the winner of the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the EMEA region. The Innovation Award series elevates the visibility of impact-focused research and the rising business schools that conduct it.









Victoria Kent, WRDS Director of international initiatives, presented the award during the AACSB EMEA Annual conference. Dr. Cord Jakobeit, Dean, University of Hamburg – Faculty of Business, Economics and Social Sciences accepted the award via video. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS advances comprehensive thought leadership and elevates the level of academic research to drive societal impact. As the world becomes more connected and the impact of policy reaches across borders, equity and access become more essential to research.

“I am delighted to offer my congratulations to University of Hamburg – Faculty of Business, Economics and Social Sciences,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director, WRDS. “We are always excited to celebrate the exceptional research being conducted at business schools, and University of Hamburg truly deserves this recognition.”

“As the Faculty of Business, Economics and Social Sciences, we feel very honored and privileged to have won the Wharton Research Data Services-SSRN Innovation Award for the European region in 2023,” said Dr. Cord Jakobeit, Dean, University of Hamburg. “This came as a very pleasant surprise, for which we are immensely grateful. I am also happy to say that our faculty has been holding a WRDS-license for the last eight years and that we were among the first universities in Germany to do so. User frequency has constantly risen. My colleagues and our young researchers are all smiles about the availability and user friendliness of this important platform for the analysis of company and finance databases. This is an ever more important prerequisite for ambitious research.”

“University of Hamburg–Faculty of Business, Economics and Social Sciences has a very long history of producing high quality research and we are happy to recognize their program with the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award,” said Gregg Gordon, Managing Director, SSRN.

WRDS and SSRN’s collaboration advances impact-focused research, changing policy and practice at national and global levels.

