University Expands Emergency Communication Conversion with Knightscope

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobotKnightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that a private university in New Hampshire is expanding the conversion of its emergency communication devices with 28 of Knightscope’s K1 Retrofit Kits. This concludes the current expansion project that began in the summer of 2023 and targeted more than 40 legacy hardwired systems to be upgraded to Knightscope’s wireless devices.




Knightscope’s Retrofit Kits allow users to upgrade outdated blue-light-style phones and call boxes to function like Knightscope’s modern, more advanced K1 Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”) with features like wireless solar power, wireless phone connectivity, and self-monitoring software all built in. Additionally, the Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) program provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Text messaging and a real-time graphical map are available as an add-on option.

To learn more about portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

