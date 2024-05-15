Universality of WiSA E Drives Licensing Business Opportunities

The Company’s proprietary revolutionary technology delivers seamless integration across platforms and devices, setting a new standard for interoperable high-quality audio excellence

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, continues to see strong interest from major consumer electronics TV, projector, and set-top manufacturers for licensing its WiSA E technology. The Company is pleased to report that five WiSA E licenses with major brands in each category have been signed and that three additional global brands are currently reviewing the WiSA E licensing agreement. The first WiSA E-enabled products are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2024.





“WiSA E is designed to work with all the mainstream processors, operating systems, and Wi-Fi chips enabling seamless integration with TVs, set-top boxes or projectors with no additional parts and no additional BOM cost,” said Tony Ostrom, president of the WiSA Association. “It is this universal quality of WiSA E that makes it so compelling to our customers. Five major brands have already signed licensing agreements; more are expected soon.”

WiSA E has found strong traction in the market because of its universality in implementation and ubiquitous interoperability:

System-on-Chip ( SoC ) agnostic Compatibility with a wide array of SoCs including MediaTek, Qualcomm, Espressif, Amlogic, Realtek, Sunplus, and more.

) agnostic Operating-system agnostic Currently integrated with Android devices.

Wi-Fi agnostic High-quality functionality across any Wi-Fi compliant chip.

Device agnostic Seamlessly embedded into TVs, mobile devices, set-top boxes, or projectors.

Interoperable WiSA E is designed to be interoperable between WiSA E audio source devices and WiSA E audio playback equipment, including speakers, soundbars, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones.

Zero BOM (bill of materials) cost WiSA E can be implemented in source devices at zero cost, providing a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality or performance.



For more information about WiSA E technology or the WiSA E licensing program, contact Tony Ostrom, president of the WiSA Association at tostrom@wisatechnologies.com.

Find out more about the WiSA Association at www.wisatechnologies.com/wisa-association.

About the WiSA Association

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC – the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association – is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

Safe Harbor Statement

