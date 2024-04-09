Universal Robots Expands Partnership with MathWorks by Joining Connections Program

NATICK, Mass. & ODENSE, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNC—Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has further strengthened its partnership with MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, by joining the Mathworks Connections Program. The program supports organizations that develop and distribute complementary, commercially available products, training, and consulting based on MATLAB® and Simulink®. Last year, MathWorks became a UR+ partner within the Universal Robots ecosystem, consisting of more than 300+ approved developer companies creating products for the UR platform.









The two companies have already worked closely together, co-developing a support package for Robotics System Toolbox™, launched in 2023. Engineers can design, simulate, test, and deploy their MATLAB-based cobot applications onto Universal Robots cobots using MATLAB and Robotics System Toolbox from MathWorks.

“In conjunction with MathWorks joining UR+, Universal Robots’ entry into the Connections Program formalizes the organizations’ commitment to helping engineers develop advanced cobot applications and ensures compatibility with new MathWorks releases,” said Jim Tung, MathWorks Fellow. With Universal Robots’ market leadership and the ability of MATLAB and Simulink to accelerate the pace of innovation, integrators and end users will continue to solve ever-more complex automation workflows.”

Jesper Kildegaard Poulsen, Senior Director of Digital Ecosystems at Universal Robots, said, “We are delighted to be a part of the Connections Program and to expand our collaboration with MathWorks. At Universal Robots, we constantly push the boundaries of what can be automated and how easily it can be done. Together with MathWorks, we look forward to continuing our common quest to simplify advanced cobot deployments for robotics engineers.”

Join MathWorks and Universal Robots at RoboCup 2024

As another testament to the two organizations’ close relationship, Universal Robots partnered with MathWorks to organize the Autonomous Robot Manipulation Challenge this July in Eindhoven, Netherlands, as an affiliated event to RoboCup 2024. The ARM Challenge is an educational, scientific competition that asks young researchers and students to address problems related to autonomous robot manipulation, organized by RoboCup and MathWorks since 2021. As a co-organizer in 2024, Universal Robots will provide its UR5e robots to be used by participants for the final rounds of the competition.

Read more about the ARM Challenge here.

For information on the integrated offering from MathWorks and Universal Robots, visit Universal Robots’ Connections Page.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere.

Since introducing the world’s first commercially viable cobot in 2008, Universal Robots has developed a product portfolio reflecting a range of reaches and payloads and has sold over 75,000 cobots worldwide. An extensive ecosystem has grown around the company’s cobot technology creating innovation, choice for customers and a wide range of components, kits and solutions to suit every application.

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of technical computing, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a graphical environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain dynamic and embedded systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these product families to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, financial services, biotech-pharmaceutical, and other industries. MathWorks products are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world’s universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,000 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

