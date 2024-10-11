Universal Robots Expands ‘Beyond the Welding Cart’ at FABTECH 2024

The leader of collaborative robotics continues to blaze the trail in the cobot welding landscape, featuring new advanced welding solutions for multi-axis, coordinated welding. New cobot capabilities will also be showcased in extended reach and portability applications, and in tasks such as laser restoration, finishing, and press brake tending.

“UR cobots started out predominantly in air-cooled MIG welding solutions placed on carts,” says Will Healy III, global industry leader of welding at Universal Robots. “Now we see cobots take on heavier duty and more advanced tasks such as TIG, laser, and spot welding, along with plasma- and oxyfuel cutting.”

At Universal Robots’ FABTECH booth #4755, attendees will also witness UR cobots ‘going beyond the cart,’ expanding the work envelope. The show is the launchpad for dual-axis cobot welding with coordinated motion through the cobot’s own controller. “Having the cobot sync up with a rotary positioner or a linear rail, timing it within milliseconds, means our customers can now weld parts they normally couldn’t weld efficiently because they’d either have to stop and manually move the part, or weld it at two different times,” explains Healy.

A FABTECH first

The new capabilities are possible through UR’s new MotionPlus package that enables UR’s welding partners to add dual-axis coordinated motion capabilities to their own solutions. “To our knowledge, this is the first time multi-axis cobot welding with coordinated motion is showcased in North America,” says Healy.

Vectis Automation is one of the first UR partners to leverage MotionPlus, launching the RevoTM Dual Axis system at FABTECH. The new multi-axis positioning method can tackle more complex multi-faceted parts and excel in situations where the fabricator needs to get parts in position relative to gravity. Vectis will also showcase QuickTeach and AI Path Optimization; QuickTeach allows the cobot champion to teach points and optimize paths right at the torch. AI Path Optimization applies user-defined work angles, push/pull angles, and smoothed corner transitions to the weld path – ensuring the weld is always created according to the procedure specifications.

THG Automation will demonstrate multi-axis welding for the first time as well, their THG Multi-motion features a dual-axis skyhook with a part welded by a UR cobot mounted on a rail, all working in unison. THG is also launching the THG-Multi-Op; two all-in-one systems, one for MIG/TIG and one for cutting and welding, each system has a tool changer that allows the operator to easily switch between applications. Other new THG products at the show include a laser welding system and a new mobile base that gives the user flexibility to bring the system up to unusual sized parts.

PolyScope X redefines automation software

Having pioneered ease-of-use in cobot welding with the innovative Beacon-teaching app, Hirebotics is one of the first UR partners to leverage UR’s new PolyScope X platform, implementing Beacon on the UR cobot’s teach pendant in addition to iOS, Android, and any web-based device. Welders can now get instant in-app support through the UR teach pendant, watch instructional videos, and teach the cobot even complex welds in minutes. New advanced Hirebotics cobot welding features include Enhanced Stitch Welding; delivering the ability to stitch weld through complex paths and Fine Tune; allowing precise adjustments in torch angles and weld points, making it accessible for welders to optimize their work.

Cobot welding on the move

“Leaping off of the cart entirely, the lightweight and easily redeployable UR cobot is expanding onto new production floors through cobot portability,” shares Healy. “With portable cobots, welders in industries left out of automation like ship building and construction now have access to a powerful tool to improve productivity and eliminate boring repetitive work. Welders no longer need to be contortionists bending into uncomfortable positions to reach the joint for long hours each day.”

New innovative deployment of cobot welders includes the Inrotech-Crawler making its FABTECH debut, featuring UR’s smallest UR3 cobot placed on a carriage running on a flexible rail system fixed to the substrate. The Inrotech-Crawler specializes in butt-weld connections and multi-pass welding, regardless of the shape or orientation. The robot continuously adjusts the welding parameters according to its changing position (e.g. around a pipe).

Another mobile cobot welder making a premiere at FABTECH is Hyundai Welding’s portable cobot welding system. Hyundai Welding has worked with the world’s largest and most advanced shipyards to develop an agile solution addressing the tight working environments in welding sections, especially inside-block welding of the ship’s hull.

Cobots in press brake tending, finishing, and laser restoration

Welding is not the only task expertly handled by cobots at FABTECH. Alongside demos from Hirebotics, and Vectis Automation, UR’s own booth features the following partner solutions:

The robotic machine tending system AutoTend from Mid Atlantic Machinery, a press brake integration solution featuring a UR10e cobot. AutoTend will bend a candy dish part from type 304 stainless steel. The demo will showcase Mid Atlantic’s patented rotary end-of-arm tooling while demonstrating the ability of the cobot to bend complex parts while interacting directly with the press brake touch screen control.

The Smart Finishing Workcell from Cohesive Robotics, a game-changer for automated surface finishing tasks. At the show, Cohesive Robotics will demonstrate autonomous scanning and on-the-fly programming of a UR cobot to simulate various finishing processes in the booth. Designed for high-mix manufacturing operations, the work cell leverages machine vision and AI to perform common material removal and surface finishing processes on nearly any part, of any quantity, and with no programming required.

Advanced Laser Restoration will be showcasing the next generation of laser cleaning technology, highlighting the seamless integration of advanced laser cleaning systems with robotic automation. By pairing laser cleaning technology with the agility of Universal Robots’ systems, Advanced Laser Restoration automates surface preparation tasks such as rust and coating removal with pinpoint accuracy, reducing downtime and enhancing productivity.

For attendees looking for a guided, insightful introduction to the many new fabricating applications and solutions powered by UR cobots, Universal Robots is hosting Cobot Walks at FABTECH for the first time. The focused tour introduces participants to live demonstrations, expert insights, future trends, networking opportunities, and interactive Q&As.

