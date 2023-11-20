Universal Hydrogen Appoints Stasy Pasterick as Chief Financial Officer

Proven Financial Executive Brings Scaling and Public Company Experience, as Universal Hydrogen Hits Key Product Milestones

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace—Universal Hydrogen Co. today announced the appointment of Anastasiya “Stasy” Pasterick as its Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Pasterick will lead all aspects of Universal Hydrogen’s finance activities, including financial planning and strategy, capital raising, investor relations, financial reporting, treasury, and compliance. Pasterick will start at Universal Hydrogen on December 4, 2023.









Pasterick comes to Universal Hydrogen after more than four years of successful leadership at Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA), a pioneer in heavy-duty hydrogen truck and infrastructure solutions, where she served most recently as CFO. During her tenure at Nikola, Pasterick was key in executing the company’s public listing through a SPAC merger in 2020 and established an accounting and reporting infrastructure as a newly-listed company. She was instrumental in scaling the organization’s financial operations through entry into commercial production and raised significant capital, while maintaining strong fiscal discipline.

Before Nikola, Pasterick held several financial leadership positions at various OEMs, including Director of Accounting Operations at Erickson, Inc. and Corporate Controller at nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR), where she led all financial aspects of the company’s IPO. Pasterick started her career at KPMG, serving a diverse portfolio of clients in the automotive and technology sectors from pre-revenue start-ups to global multi-billion-dollar corporations.

“It is an honor to join Universal Hydrogen, an exciting, mission-driven, high-potential organization,” said Stasy Pasterick. “I’ll be hitting the ground running, moving forward to refine and execute on the company’s business model, scaling rapidly while consistently driving smart capital allocation and maintaining strong financial discipline. The ultimate goal is to create, in the near term, a highly-profitable business at global scale with significant value creation for Universal Hydrogen investors, employees, customers, and partners.”

“I am elated to welcome Stasy to our leadership team,” said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen. “She brings public company experience, fundraising prowess, deep knowledge of the nascent hydrogen sector, and a pragmatic, clear-headed, and growth-oriented leadership mindset just as Universal Hydrogen embarks on a growth trajectory spurred by a year of significant successes.” The company conducted the first flight of the world’s largest hydrogen fuel cell-powered airliner, announced the issuance of the certification basis from the FAA, celebrated its 250th aircraft hydrogen conversion and fuel services order, and announced the launch of its hydrogen-powered charger for airport ground support equipment.

About Universal Hydrogen



Universal Hydrogen is making hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. The company takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites directly to the airplane anywhere in the world. The company is targeting regional and narrowbody/single aisle airplanes as the near-term and most impactful decarbonization opportunities. Universal Hydrogen is also working to certify a powertrain conversion kit to retrofit existing regional aircraft to fly on hydrogen.

Contacts

Media

Kate Gundry



press@hydrogen.aero

+1-617-797-5174