Universal Electronics Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on March 19-20, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$UEIC #UEIC--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Arling and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to virtually attend the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, March 19-20, 2025.

Management will present on March 20, 2025 at 12:15 PM PT/ 3:15 PM ET, and host virtual one-on-one meetings both days. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal wireless control solutions for the home. The company brings to life millions of innovative control products each year that focus on a user-centric approach to designing and creating solutions and applications that simplify user interaction with highly complex technologies in the home and removing interoperability challenges as a roadblock for user adoption, with a privacy first and secure by design approach to today’s smart devices. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

