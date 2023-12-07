Universal Electronics Inc. to Participate in the 20th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

Home Business Wire Universal Electronics Inc. to Participate in the 20th Annual Imperial Capital Security...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #UEIC–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Arling and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to attend Imperial Capital’s 2023 Security Investor Conference on Thursday, December 14, 2023.


Management will present on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM PT/ 3:15 PM ET, and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Presentation material will be available at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 37 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

Media: Eva Delgado, Universal Electronics Inc., eva.delgado@uei.com, 714-987-8209

Investor Relations: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415-433-3777

