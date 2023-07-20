Universal Electronics Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on August 3rd

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #Q22023–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023, to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.





To access the call please register here. Once registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique pin number. The conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com where it will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 37 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet® Cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

