Universal Electronics Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on February 15th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #UEIC–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.


To access the call please register here. Once registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique pin number. The conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com where it will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world’s leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

Contact: Eva Delgado, Universal Electronics Inc., eva.delgado@uei.com, 714-987-8209

Investor Relations: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415-433-3777

