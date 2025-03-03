Universal Electronics Inc. Awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$UEIC #UEIC--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless control technology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Gold Medal Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis, placing the company among the top 5% of companies in its industry for sustainability performance.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized sustainability rating platform that evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Business Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The EcoVadis Gold Medal Sustainability Rating is awarded to companies that maintain a strong sustainability management system and demonstrate exceptional performance and commitments in these key sustainability areas.

“UEI is honored to have achieved the EcoVadis Gold rating,” said Richard A. Firehammer, Jr., Sr. Vice President, General Counsel & Head of Global Compliance. “This recognition highlights our commitment to sustainability and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in helping our customers achieve their sustainability ambitions.”

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal wireless control solutions for the home. The company brings to life millions of innovative control products each year that focus on a user-centric approach to designing and creating solutions and applications that simplify user interaction with highly complex technologies in the home and removing interoperability challenges as a roadblock for user adoption, with a privacy first and secure by design approach to today’s smart devices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of sustainability initiatives and achievements on the company's overall performance; the ability to maintain and improve sustainability ratings; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

