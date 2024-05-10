Universal Display Corporation to Exhibit and Present at SID Display Week 2024

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced that the Company will exhibit and present at the Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week 2024 International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition being held May 12-17 in San Jose, California.





At booth #739, UDC will showcase:

The Company’s use of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models, which accelerate UDC’s R&D of phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials and technologies

(ML) models, which accelerate UDC’s R&D of phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials and technologies Pixels demonstrating various color points of UniversalPHOLED ® materials, which support the advancing product roadmaps for OLED devices

materials, which support the advancing product roadmaps for OLED devices An overview of Organic Vapor Jet Printing (OVJP), UDC’s proprietary manufacturing process platform for direct printing OLED TVs without the need for masks or solvents. This novel technology is being developed to efficiently manufacture RGB side-by-side OLED TVs

“ As we approach our 30th anniversary next month, we are excited to highlight some of our efforts to build on our pioneering work at the forefront of OLED materials and technologies,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “ As we advance our PHOLED reds, greens, yellows, and forthcoming blues, we are pleased to showcase our integration of AI & ML into our R&D initiatives. Over the last decade, we’ve internally built an extensive and comprehensive phosphorescent OLED AI & ML program. Our proprietary models make predictions up to one million times faster than traditional DFT modeling. These rapid predictions empower our scientists, engineers and technicians with the data they need to innovate and deliver the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient phosphorescent OLEDs.”

SID Display Week’s Symposium will include a variety of technical and business events featuring UDC, including:

SID/DSCC Business Conference, where Dr. Mike Hack will present on UDC: Advancing Phosphorescent OLED Technology for Market Growth on Monday, May 13, at 10:30 AM PT.

on Monday, May 13, at 10:30 AM PT. Session 13: OLED Fingerprint Sensing Displays, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson will be the Session Co-Chair on Tuesday, May 14 at 2 PM PT.

Session 21: OLED Physics, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson will be the Session Co-Chair on Tuesday, May 14 at 3:40 PM PT.

Session 46: TFTs for AVR, where Dr. Mike Hack will be the Session Co-Chair on Wednesday, May 15 at 3:30 PM PT.

Session 77: OLED Displays II, where Dr. Eric Margulies will present the paper Power Efficient and High Color Gamut RGBY AMOLED Displays by UDC’s Drs. Woo-Young So, Mike Hack, Eric Margulies, Michael Weaver, and Julie Brown on Thursday, May 16 at 3:10 PM PT .

by UDC’s Drs. Woo-Young So, Mike Hack, Eric Margulies, Michael Weaver, and Julie Brown on Thursday, May 16 at 3:10 PM PT Session 96: Physical Affordances on Displays, where Dr. Eric Margulies will be the Session Co-Chair on Friday, May 17 at 10:40 AM PT.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other Company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

(OLED-C)

Contacts

Universal Display Contact:

Darice Liu



investor@oled.com

media@oled.com

+1 609-964-5123