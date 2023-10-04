Universal Display Corporation Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Greenest Companies 2024

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, announced today that UDC was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Greenest Companies 2024. Universal Display Corporation achieved a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, which places UDC among the top 300 companies in the United States for its commitment to being good stewards of the environment.





“We are pleased to be recognized in Newsweek’s first ranking of America’s Greenest Companies for our efforts in positively managing UDC’s sustainability footprint,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “Making a greener, more energy-efficient world is at the core of what we do, both as a company and with the groundbreaking materials and technology we discover, develop and commercialize. With our high-performing, highly efficient phosphorescent OLED materials and technology and our ever-broadening portfolio of increasingly efficient UniversalPHOLED® materials, we are enabling incredible performance and lower power consumption in OLED displays around the world. On the horizon is the commercial market introduction of our groundbreaking phosphorescent blue that is expected to further extend efficiency and enhance performance across a broad range of OLED applications. With drive, purpose and innovation, we continuously endeavor to contribute to a more sustainable and low-carbon future.”

Newsweek partnered with market data research firm Plant-A Insights and GIST Impact, a leading impact data and analytics provider, to create the America’s Greenest Companies list, which analyzed organizations in the U.S. with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion. Companies were evaluated on a broad base of four criteria: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and commitment and disclosures.

For more information about Universal Display Corporation’s corporate social responsibility commitment, please visit https://ir.oled.com/shareholders/Corporate-Responsibility/default.aspx.

About Universal Display Corporation



Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

