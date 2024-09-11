Universal Display Corporation Named to Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators List in Science & Technology

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technologies and materials, announced today that the Company was recognized as part of Fast Company’s sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.





To create the 2024 list, Fast Company editors reviewed submissions from around the world detailing companies’ projects, investments, companywide programs, and workplace culture. The editors then evaluated applications and conducted research to generate a score for each company, resulting in the final list, and UDC’s inclusion as a finalist in the Best Workplaces for Innovators, Science & Technology category.

“ Being named as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators is a testament to our outstanding global team and UDC’s culture of innovation, which we have cultivated from our founding through to today,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “ As a pioneer and leader in the OLED ecosystem, we believe that fostering a global culture of inventiveness, integrity, inclusion and collaboration drives our innovation engine to enable and support our customers and the growing OLED industry. Our scientists, engineers and technicians are at the forefront of driving continuous advancements in our energy-efficient phosphorescent OLED materials and technologies for the extraordinary OLED displays of today and tomorrow.”

“ Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year’s list reflects that diversity,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. “ The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors.”

Fast Company published the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list on September 10, 2024, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

