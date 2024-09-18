Universal Display Corporation Establishes the Sherwin I. Seligsohn Innovation Award in Organic Electronics

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technologies and materials, today announced the establishment of the Sherwin I. Seligsohn Innovation Award in honor of UDC’s late founder and his visionary leadership, exceptional intellect and fervent curiosity. Through this award competition, UDC seeks to support and celebrate innovation in the vibrant global scientific community and recognize groundbreaking advancements in organic electronics.





UDC’s EVP and Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Julie Brown, officially opened the competition for submissions with her presentation during today’s special symposium at Princeton University in honor of Sherwin Seligsohn. During her remarks, Dr. Brown also detailed that the theme of the 2025 competition is organic photovoltaics.

The Sherwin I. Seligsohn Innovation Award



Award Amount: $75,000 USD



Submission Dates: Submissions will be accepted September 18, 2024 – June 30, 2025



Winner Announcement: September 2025



Submissions: The award is open to individuals and teams from around the world. Submissions may constitute published or unpublished work in organic electronics and include both experimental and theoretical results or combinations of both.



For more information, please visit seligsohnaward.com.

“ Sherwin was a great visionary whose passion for innovation and advancement inspires all of us at UDC. The Sherwin. I Seligsohn Innovation Award aims to honor Sherwin’s outside-the-box thinking and extraordinary accomplishments in driving technology forward and to further his legacy of inspiration, innovation and achievement,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “ For decades, Sherwin was fascinated by organic electronics and immersed himself in reading and studying many facets of the field. He championed a culture of creativity and excellence, fostering an environment where groundbreaking ideas could thrive. As a pioneer and leader in the OLED ecosystem, we are committed to driving scientific discovery and innovation. The founding of this award is a testament to our dedication to supporting and nurturing the thriving community of scientists and researchers around the world.”

About Universal Display Corporation



Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

