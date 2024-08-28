Universal Display Corporation Delivers Keynote Address and Announces Recipients of the 2024 UDC Innovative Research and Pioneering Technology Awards at IMID Korea

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, announced today that its Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Julie Brown, delivered a Keynote Address at The 24th International Meeting on Information Display (IMID 2024) conference on August 21st. Additionally, the recipients of the UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display and the UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display were announced on August 22nd. These UDC awards were presented by Dr. Mike Weaver of Universal Display Corporation.









Organized by the Korean Information Display Society (KIDS) and Society for Information Display (SID), IMID 2024 was held August 20-23 in Jeju Island, South Korea. Dr. Julie Brown’s Keynote Presentation was Energizing the Next Waves of OLED Growth. Dr. Mike Weaver, Vice President & Deputy Chief Technology Officer of PHOLED R&D, and Dr. Woo-Young So, Senior Research Scientist, of Universal Display Corporation, also presented on the OLEDs of the Future and High-Efficiency and Enhanced-Color-Gamut RGBY AMOLED Displays, respectively.

The 2024 UDC Award recipients are:

UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Dong Jin Shin, Junseop Lim (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea), Jae-Min Kim (Chung-Ang University, Korea), and Jun Yeob Lee (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea) for their paper “Key Requirements of Sensitizer for Efficient Phosphor-Sensitized Fluorescence: Energetic Landscape Generated by Sensitizer and Emitting Dopant.”

UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Nakcho Choi, Sangwoo An, Jaechil Hwang, and Jaebeom Choi (Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Korea) for their paper “Study on Increasing Durability of Wrap Around Black Material for Tiled Displays.”

“With thirty years of vision, innovation and reality, we are pleased to continue our sponsorship of the UDC awards and honored to present a keynote address at IMID 2024,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “This prestigious display conference is an excellent opportunity for Dr. Brown and our UDC team to discuss the advancements of UDC’s materials and technologies to support and enable the devices of today and tomorrow. As an OLED pioneer and leader, we continue to support students and researchers in their pursuit of knowledge, exploration and discovery in the fields of organic electronics and displays. We celebrate the achievements of these award recipients and commend all in the research community for their remarkable contributions.”

The UDC awards recognize outstanding individuals or teams that have demonstrated innovative ideas or research initiatives impacting the organic electronic and display industries. The winners were selected by IMID and KIDS.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

