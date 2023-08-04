Universal Display Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“We are pleased with our solid performance and results in the second quarter. Our full year revenue projections are aligning closely to prior expectations, and we have narrowed our guidance accordingly,” said Brian Millard, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “The OLED industry continues to lay the groundwork for promising growth in 2024 and beyond as the OLED IT adoption wave is poised to commence. As a key enabler in the ecosystem, we continue to support the market’s growth by leveraging our nearly three decades of innovation and know-how, investing in new and next-generation OLED solutions, and delivering increasing value to our customers.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $146.6 million as compared to $136.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue from material sales was $77.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $71.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to greater sales volumes of our emitter material.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $60.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily the result of higher sales volume of material.

Cost of material sales was $28.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Total gross margin was 78% in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 80% in the second quarter of 2022. Shannon facility costs of $3.9 million during the second quarter of 2023 contributed to a 2% decrease in total gross margin between periods.

Operating income was $58.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $53.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income was $49.7 million or $1.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $41.5 million or $0.87 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Material sales $ 77,107 $ 71,869 Royalty and license fees 64,399 60,278 Contract research services 5,059 4,414 Total revenue $ 146,565 $ 136,561

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Material sales $ 77,107 $ 71,869 Cost of material sales 28,570 25,022 Gross margin on material sales 48,537 46,847 Gross margin as a % of material sales 63 % 65 %

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2023

Total revenue in the first half of 2023 was $277.0 million as compared to $287.0 million in the first half of 2022, reflective of lower revenue in the first quarter of the year.

Revenue from material sales was $147.3 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to $158.6 million in the first half of 2022. The decline in material sales revenue was primarily due to reduced sales volumes of material sold during the first quarter of the year.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $119.6 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to $120.1 million in the first half of 2022.

Cost of material sales was $58.1 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to $54.9 million in the first half of 2022 primarily due to Shannon facility costs of $8.6 million and inventory provisions of $4.1 million, partially offset by reduced sales volumes in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

Total gross margin was 76% in the first half of 2023 as compared to 79% in the first half of 2022. Shannon facility costs of $8.6 million and the inventory provision of $4.1 million in 2023 contributed to the 3% decrease in total gross margin between periods.

Operating income was $104.0 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to $115.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Net income was $89.5 million or $1.87 per diluted share in the first half of 2023 compared to $91.5 million or $1.92 per diluted share in the first half of 2022.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Material sales $ 147,297 $ 158,560 Royalty and license fees 119,609 120,080 Contract research services 10,126 8,391 Total revenue $ 277,032 $ 287,031

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Material sales $ 147,297 $ 158,560 Cost of material sales 58,058 54,942 Gross margin on material sales 89,239 103,618 Gross margin as a % of material sales 61 % 65 %

2023 Revised Guidance

The Company has increased the lower end of its previous revenue guidance and believes that 2023 revenue will be in the range of $560 million to $600 million.

Dividend

The Company also announced a third quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,470 $ 93,430 Short-term investments 465,679 484,345 Accounts receivable 109,390 92,664 Inventory 175,855 183,220 Other current assets 33,753 45,791 Total current assets 878,147 899,450 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $130,099 and $117,118 157,566 143,445 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $178,459 and $189,671 98,216 38,382 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $9,696 and $8,989 7,592 8,247 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 211,361 259,861 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 70,364 58,161 OTHER ASSETS 102,074 109,739 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,540,855 $ 1,532,820 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,330 $ 9,519 Accrued expenses 35,072 51,002 Deferred revenue 29,732 45,599 Other current liabilities 8,598 29,577 Total current liabilities 80,732 135,697 DEFERRED REVENUE 18,410 18,279 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 60,707 59,790 OTHER LIABILITIES 42,240 43,685 Total liabilities 202,089 257,451 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,706,932 and 49,136,030 shares issued, and 47,341,284 and 47,770,382 shares outstanding, at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 487 491 Additional paid-in capital 686,501 681,335 Retained earnings 709,372 653,277 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,312 ) (18,452 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,338,766 1,275,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,540,855 $ 1,532,820

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE: Material sales $ 77,107 $ 71,869 $ 147,297 $ 158,560 Royalty and license fees 64,399 60,278 119,609 120,080 Contract research services 5,059 4,414 10,126 8,391 Total revenue 146,565 136,561 277,032 287,031 COST OF SALES 32,139 27,239 65,109 60,402 Gross margin 114,426 109,322 211,923 226,629 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 32,318 28,197 63,741 54,742 Selling, general and administrative 17,077 19,869 32,473 40,931 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 3,994 5,502 6,885 11,000 Patent costs 2,229 2,259 4,484 4,057 Royalty and license expense 169 181 333 335 Total operating expenses 55,787 56,008 107,916 111,065 OPERATING INCOME 58,639 53,314 104,007 115,564 Interest income, net 6,198 1,583 13,165 1,874 Other (loss) income, net (784 ) 89 (1,487 ) 55 Interest and other income, net 5,414 1,672 11,678 1,929 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 64,053 54,986 115,685 117,493 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (14,375 ) (13,484 ) (26,168 ) (26,021 ) NET INCOME $ 49,678 $ 41,502 $ 89,517 $ 91,472 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 1.04 $ 0.87 $ 1.87 $ 1.92 DILUTED $ 1.04 $ 0.87 $ 1.87 $ 1.92 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET



INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,572,971 47,393,830 47,548,404 47,381,864 DILUTED 47,618,115 47,457,892 47,593,657 47,451,354 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.70 $ 0.60

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 89,517 $ 91,472 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 13,207 11,529 Amortization of intangibles 6,885 11,000 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (6,845 ) (1,027 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 10,479 14,282 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 841 774 Deferred income tax benefit (12,782 ) (2,282 ) Retirement plan expense, net of benefit payments 1,397 2,718 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (16,726 ) 32,706 Inventory 7,365 (31,475 ) Other current assets 12,038 (17,296 ) Other assets 7,665 7,522 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (17,651 ) (7,126 ) Other current liabilities (20,811 ) (3,343 ) Deferred revenue (15,736 ) (27,954 ) Other liabilities (1,445 ) 4,630 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,398 86,130 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (27,274 ) (21,336 ) Purchases of intangibles (66,063 ) (12 ) Purchases of investments (115,048 ) (287,919 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 190,907 161,530 Net cash used in investing activities (17,478 ) (147,737 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 971 847 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (7,429 ) (8,844 ) Cash dividends paid (33,422 ) (28,493 ) Net cash used in financing activities (39,880 ) (36,490 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 40 (98,097 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 93,430 311,993 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 93,470 $ 213,896 Supplemental disclosures: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities $ 1,848 $ (7,095 ) Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment (54 ) 611 Cash paid for income tax 59,849 25,949

