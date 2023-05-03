Universal Display Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our first quarter results were in-line with our expectations and we are reaffirming our full year 2023 outlook,” said Brian Millard, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “While macro uncertainties continue to linger, we believe that recent OLED investment and product announcements pave the path for a new OLED adoption cycle and strong growth in the coming years. Additionally, today we announced the acquisition of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s phosphorescent emitter patent portfolio, which further strengthens our leadership position in the OLED ecosystem and broadens the tools available to our team as we develop new and next-generation phosphorescent materials. We also announced a new multi-year collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $130.5 million as compared to $150.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. As we have previously noted, the near-term weakness in the overall global market economy continues to have an impact on forecasted demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material over the remaining life of several customers’ contracts compared to prior estimates, resulting in us recording a positive cumulative catch-up adjustment to total revenue during the first quarter of 2023 of $5.7 million arising from changes in estimates of transaction price.

Revenue from material sales was $70.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $86.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily the result of lower unit material volume.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $55.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $59.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily the result of lower unit material volume.

Cost of material sales was $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Cost of material sales during the quarter decreased due to lower unit material volume, offset by a $3.3 million increase in our inventory provision and $4.7 million in costs related to our Shannon facility, which commenced manufacturing activities in June 2022.

Total gross margin was 75% in the first three months of 2023 as compared to 78% in the first three months of 2022. Shannon facility costs of $4.7 million and the inventory provision of $3.3 million in 2023 contributed to a 6% decrease in total gross margin between periods.

Operating income was $45.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income was $39.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $50.0 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Material sales $ 70,190 $ 86,691 Royalty and license fees 55,210 59,802 Contract research services 5,067 3,977 Total revenue $ 130,467 $ 150,470

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Material sales $ 70,190 $ 86,691 Cost of material sales 29,488 29,920 Gross margin on material sales 40,702 56,771 Gross margin as a % of material sales 58 % 65 %

2023 Guidance

The Company affirms its previous revenue guidance and believes that 2023 revenue will be the range of $550 million to $600 million.

Dividend

The Company also announced a second quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to all shareholders of record on June 16, 2023.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company's technologies, and the Company's expected results, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company's opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,294 $ 93,430 Short-term investments 487,812 484,345 Accounts receivable 92,677 92,664 Inventory 174,245 183,220 Other current assets 37,193 45,791 Total current assets 950,221 899,450 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $123,388 and $117,118 145,281 143,445 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $174,820 and $189,671 35,843 38,382 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $9,341 and $8,989 7,947 8,247 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 213,369 259,861 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 63,292 58,161 OTHER ASSETS 104,224 109,739 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,535,712 $ 1,532,820 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 9,741 $ 9,519 Accrued expenses 25,346 51,002 Deferred revenue 37,419 45,599 Other current liabilities 42,451 29,577 Total current liabilities 114,957 135,697 DEFERRED REVENUE 17,843 18,279 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 60,248 59,790 OTHER LIABILITIES 43,199 43,685 Total liabilities 236,247 257,451 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000



shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding



(liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,697,467



and 49,136,030 shares issued, and 47,331,819 and 47,770,382 shares outstanding, at



March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 487 491 Additional paid-in capital 679,390 681,335 Retained earnings 676,347 653,277 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,477 ) (18,452 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,299,465 1,275,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,535,712 $ 1,532,820

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUE: Material sales $ 70,190 $ 86,691 Royalty and license fees 55,210 59,802 Contract research services 5,067 3,977 Total revenue 130,467 150,470 COST OF SALES 32,970 33,163 Gross margin 97,497 117,307 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 31,423 26,545 Selling, general and administrative 15,396 21,062 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 2,891 5,498 Patent costs 2,255 1,798 Royalty and license expense 164 154 Total operating expenses 52,129 55,057 OPERATING INCOME 45,368 62,250 Interest income, net 6,967 291 Other loss, net (703 ) (34 ) Interest and other loss, net 6,264 257 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 51,632 62,507 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (11,793 ) (12,537 ) NET INCOME $ 39,839 $ 49,970 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 0.83 $ 1.05 DILUTED $ 0.83 $ 1.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET



INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,523,593 47,369,764 DILUTED 47,567,007 47,440,281 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.30

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 39,839 $ 49,970 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,496 5,627 Amortization of intangibles 2,891 5,498 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (3,597 ) (271 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 3,992 6,085 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 423 430 Deferred income tax benefit (5,936 ) (1,380 ) Retirement plan expense, net of benefit payments 782 1,359 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (13 ) 2,692 Inventory 8,975 (9,080 ) Other current assets 8,598 (8,172 ) Other assets 5,515 9,488 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (24,116 ) (4,261 ) Other current liabilities 12,874 5,807 Deferred revenue (8,616 ) (13,568 ) Other liabilities (486 ) 2,384 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,621 52,608 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (9,098 ) (10,751 ) Purchases of intangibles (51 ) (12 ) Purchases of investments (65,207 ) (24,915 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 115,031 50,240 Net cash provided by investing activities 40,675 14,562 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 518 403 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (7,181 ) (7,896 ) Cash dividends paid (16,769 ) (14,246 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,432 ) (21,739 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 64,864 45,431 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 93,430 311,993 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 158,294 $ 357,424 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities $ 3,202 $ (5,031 ) Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was



earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property



and equipment 766 2,077

