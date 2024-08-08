Unity Strengthens Advertising Leadership Team with MoPub and MAX founder Jim Payne Joining the Company

Payne Will Join Unity as Chief Product Officer for Advertising Following the Hire of Alex Blum as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Last Month

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing games and interactive experiences, today announced that effective August 12, 2024, Jim Payne will join the company as Chief Product Officer for Advertising, and help drive innovation and growth across its advertising business. Payne co-founded MoPub, the world’s largest mobile in-app ad server and exchange, and MAX Advertising Systems, a mobile header bidding platform. Recently, he founded CloudExchange, a publisher-hosted mobile advertising stack enabling first-party data usage and superior ad quality, whose assets Unity is acquiring.





“ We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Jim to Unity,” said Matt Bromberg, CEO and President of Unity. “ We are deeply committed to accelerating our ads business and increasing the pace of innovation to fully capitalize on the approximately $150 billion mobile advertising opportunity. I look forward to working with Jim and the leadership team to continue to deliver competitive, market-leading products to partners.”

“ I’m excited to join Matt and the stellar advertising leadership team at Unity,” said Jim Payne. “ CloudExchange’s mission was to provide innovative and flexible tools that drive greater revenue for publishers in gaming and beyond, and Unity’s is the perfect place to make that mission a reality.”

Payne is joining Unity’s leadership team following the recent addition of Alex Blum, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, whose extensive experience includes investing in and incubating many ad tech companies including AdMeld, Acquisio, Tru Optik, Springserve, TvScientific, and Optable.

About Jim Payne

Jim Payne is an entrepreneur, founder, and investor focused on building technology businesses. Payne founded MoPub in 2010, which became the largest in-app mobile ad server and exchange, and was acquired by Twitter in 2013 for $750 million in stock at IPO. In 2018, he founded MAX, a mobile advertising header bidding solution. Payne is a founding partner of Breakpoint Capital, a seed-stage investment and incubation fund, which recently incubated CloudExchange. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from MIT.

