Unity Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

" The Company’s fourth quarter results meaningfully exceeded expectations on both revenue and profit, underscoring our progress in building a new Unity,” said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.

“ The successful launch of Unity 6, the appeal of our new pricing model, and the progress we’re making in AI for our advertising customers are providing a lot of optimism for the future,” Bromberg continued.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results:

Revenue was $457 million, compared to $609 million in the fourth quarter 2023.

Revenue from our strategic portfolio was $442 million, compared to $423 million, up 4% year-over-year.

Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, compared to $290 million in the fourth quarter 2023.

Grow Solutions revenue was $305 million, compared to $319 million in the fourth quarter 2023.

GAAP net loss was $123 million, with a margin of (27)%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $106 million, with a margin of 23%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $112 million.

Free Cash Flow was $106 million.

Full Year 2024 Results:

Revenue was $1,813 million, compared to $2,187 million for the full year 2023.

Revenue from our strategic portfolio was $1,723 million, compared to $1,733 million, down 1% year-over-year.

Create Solutions revenue was $614 million, compared to $859 million for the full year 2023.

Grow Solutions revenue was $1,199 million, compared to $1,328 million for the full year 2023.

GAAP net loss was $664 million, with a margin of (37)%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $390 million, with a margin of 21%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $316 million.

Free Cash Flow was $286 million.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue

Revenue was $457 million, down 25% year-over-year driven by our portfolio reset.

Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, down 47% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of approximately $99 million of incremental revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 from terminating an agreement with Wētā FX limited (the “Wētā FX termination”) revenue would have been down 20% year-over-year. The year-over-year decrease was driven by our portfolio reset, partially offset by 15% growth in subscription revenue, and 50% growth in Industry strategic revenue.

Grow Solutions revenue was $305 million, down 5% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of the return of customer incentives issued by ironSource prior to the merger (“customer credits”) for which we received approximately $21 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, Grow Solutions revenue would have been up 2% year-over-year. The change was driven by strong seasonal demand.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.30, as compared to $0.66 for the same period in 2023.

Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net loss for the quarter was $123 million, compared to $254 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss margin was (27)%, compared to (42)% in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to decreases in our personnel-related costs.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $112 million, compared to $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $106 million, with a margin of 23%, compared to $186 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a margin of 30%. Excluding the $102 million impact from the Wētā FX termination, and excluding $21 million in customer credits each in the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA would have been $63 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a margin of 13%. The better than expected adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to better cost control and higher than expected revenue.

Free Cash Flow for the quarter was $106 million, compared to $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results

Revenue

Revenue was $1,813 million, down 17% year-over-year driven by our portfolio reset, the Wētā FX termination, and decreases in Grow Solutions revenue.

Create Solutions revenue was $614 million, down 29% year-over-year. Excluding the approximately $99 million impact of the Wētā FX termination, revenue would have been down 19% year-over-year. The year-over-year decrease was driven by our portfolio reset, and partially offset by 13% growth in our subscription revenues and 55% growth in industry strategic revenue.

Grow Solutions revenue was $1,199 million, down 10% year-over-year. Excluding the $72 million impact of the customer credits in 2023 and an immaterial amount of customer credits in 2024, Grow Solutions revenue would have been down 4% year-over-year.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.68 compared to $2.16 in the previous year.

Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net loss for the year was $664 million compared to $826 million in the full year 2023.

Net loss margin of (37)%, compared to (38)% in the full year 2023, due to decreases in our personnel-related costs, and the gain on repurchase of our convertible notes.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year was $316 million, compared to $235 million in the full year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $390 million, with a margin of 21%, compared to $448 million in the full year 2023, with a margin of 20%. Excluding the $102 million impact from the Wētā FX termination, and excluding $72 million in customer credits in the full year 2023, adjusted EBITDA would have been $274 million in the full year 2023, with a margin of 14%. The better than expected adjusted EBITDA margin in the full year 2024 was due to better cost control.

Free Cash Flow for the year was $286 million, compared to $179 million in the full year 2023.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, our cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $1,528 million, and decreased by $76 million, as compared with $1,604 million as of December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by $316 million of net cash provided by our operating activities, offset by $338 million used in financing activities primarily for the repurchase of convertible notes, and $42 million used in investing activities.

Q1 2025 Guidance1

Revenue of $405 to $415 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $60 to $65 million.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par share data) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,517,672 $ 1,590,325 Accounts receivable, net 573,884 611,723 Prepaid expenses and other 133,795 122,843 Total current assets 2,225,351 2,324,891 Property and equipment, net 98,819 140,887 Goodwill 3,166,304 3,166,304 Intangible assets, net 1,066,235 1,406,745 Other assets 180,698 204,614 Total assets $ 6,737,407 $ 7,243,441 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,948 $ 14,517 Accrued expenses and other 294,951 307,704 Publisher payables 394,284 385,113 Deferred revenue 186,304 186,769 Total current liabilities 889,487 894,103 Convertible notes 2,238,922 2,711,750 Long-term deferred revenue 16,846 6,015 Other long-term liabilities 165,004 217,195 Total liabilities 3,310,259 3,829,063 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 230,627 225,797 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.000005 par value: Authorized shares - 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares - 409,393 and 384,872 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 6,936,038 6,259,479 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,425 ) (5,009 ) Accumulated deficit (3,735,944 ) (3,071,830 ) Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity 3,190,671 3,182,642 Noncontrolling interest 5,850 5,939 Total stockholders' equity 3,196,521 3,188,581 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,737,407 $ 7,243,441

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 457,099 $ 609,268 $ 1,813,255 $ 2,187,317 Cost of revenue 115,537 261,582 480,853 733,722 Gross profit 341,562 347,686 1,332,402 1,453,595 Operating expenses Research and development 217,970 265,150 924,830 1,053,588 Sales and marketing 175,747 215,367 752,649 834,625 General and administrative 71,499 126,129 410,072 398,176 Total operating expenses 465,216 606,646 2,087,551 2,286,389 Loss from operations (123,654 ) (258,960 ) (755,149 ) (832,794 ) Interest expense (5,839 ) (6,155 ) (23,542 ) (24,580 ) Interest income and other income (expense), net 9,108 20,840 111,558 59,529 Loss before income taxes (120,385 ) (244,275 ) (667,133 ) (797,845 ) Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes 2,138 9,710 (2,846 ) 28,477 Net loss (122,523 ) (253,985 ) (664,287 ) (826,322 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 204 (1,239 ) (173 ) (4,311 ) Net loss attributable to Unity Software Inc. (122,727 ) (252,749 ) (664,114 ) (822,011 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. $ (0.30 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.68 ) $ (2.16 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share 405,172 381,788 395,951 380,457 Net loss (122,523 ) (253,985 ) (664,287 ) (826,322 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (8,102 ) 5,847 (5,544 ) (4,556 ) Change in unrealized gains on derivative instruments — — — 289 Comprehensive loss $ (130,625 ) $ (248,138 ) $ (669,831 ) $ (830,589 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 204 (1,239 ) (173 ) (4,311 ) Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,664 ) 1,210 (1,128 ) (949 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,460 ) (26 ) (1,301 ) (5,260 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Unity Software Inc. $ (129,165 ) $ (248,112 ) $ (668,530 ) $ (825,329 )

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (122,523 ) $ (253,985 ) $ (664,287 ) $ (826,322 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 103,161 232,254 408,980 563,916 Stock-based compensation expense 110,356 180,953 596,249 648,696 Gain on repayment of convertible note — — (61,371 ) — Impairment of property and equipment (83 ) — 22,791 — Other 8,574 13,056 23,309 24,613 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 1,896 (6,555 ) 37,359 21,791 Prepaid expenses and other 746 (2,040 ) (11,203 ) 20,314 Other assets (7,113 ) 11,514 (2,746 ) 45,047 Accounts payable 652 (6,881 ) 742 (6,313 ) Accrued expenses and other 8,696 2,952 (6,671 ) (21,069 ) Publisher payables 11,731 (23,147 ) 9,170 (60,509 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,181 ) 12,017 (47,963 ) (47,245 ) Deferred revenue (2,720 ) (88,035 ) 11,194 (128,219 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,192 72,103 315,553 234,700 Investing activities Purchases of short-term investments — — — (212 ) Proceeds from principal repayments and maturities of short-term investments — — — 102,673 Purchases of non-marketable investments — — — (2,500 ) Purchases of intangible assets — — (12,860 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (6,442 ) (11,361 ) (29,549 ) (55,921 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,442 ) (11,361 ) (42,409 ) 44,040 Financing activities Repayments of convertible note — — (414,999 ) — Repurchase and retirement of common stock — — — (250,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 19,390 10,991 76,692 75,985 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,390 10,991 (338,307 ) (174,015 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,227 ) 11,510 (11,223 ) (6,146 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 111,913 83,243 (76,386 ) 98,579 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,415,968 1,521,024 1,604,267 1,505,688 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,527,881 $ 1,604,267 $ 1,527,881 $ 1,604,267

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, acquisitions, restructurings and reorganizations, insurance reimbursement for legal expenses, interest, income tax, and other non-operating activities, which primarily consist of foreign exchange rate gains or losses. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

We define non-GAAP cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define non-GAAP research and development expense as research and development expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define non-GAAP general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, depreciation, acquisitions, restructurings and reorganizations, and insurance reimbursement for legal expenses. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.

UNITY SOFTWARE, INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Revenue $ 457,099 $ 609,268 $ 1,813,255 $ 2,187,317 GAAP net loss $ (122,523 ) $ (253,985 ) $ (664,287 ) $ (826,322 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense $ 110,203 $ 180,953 $ 469,128 $ 648,696 Amortization of intangible assets expense $ 88,465 $ 219,647 $ 353,371 $ 515,489 Depreciation of property and equipment $ 14,696 $ 12,606 $ 55,609 $ 48,427 Restructuring and reorganization costs $ 16,398 $ 31,396 $ 266,855 $ 70,373 Acquisition-related costs $ — $ — $ — $ 888 Legal settlement costs $ — $ — $ — $ (3,250 ) Interest expense $ 5,839 $ 6,155 $ 23,542 $ 24,580 Interest income and other expense, net $ (9,108 ) $ (20,840 ) $ (111,558 ) $ (59,529 ) Income tax expense $ 2,138 $ 9,710 $ (2,846 ) $ 28,477 Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,108 $ 185,642 $ 389,814 $ 447,829 GAAP net loss margin (27 )% (42 )% (37 )% (38 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23 % 30 % 21 % 20 % Adjusted gross profit reconciliation GAAP gross profit $ 341,562 $ 347,686 $ 1,332,402 $ 1,453,595 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 9,685 21,972 43,566 80,213 Amortization of intangible assets expense 27,293 139,754 108,580 243,690 Depreciation expense 2,372 2,839 9,613 10,480 Restructuring and reorganization costs 117 10,447 15,154 13,510 Adjusted gross profit $ 381,029 $ 522,698 $ 1,509,315 $ 1,801,488 GAAP gross margin 75 % 57 % 73 % 66 % Adjusted gross margin 83 % 86 % 83 % 82 % Operating expenses reconciliation Cost of revenue GAAP cost of revenue $ 115,537 $ 261,582 $ 480,853 $ 733,722 Stock-based compensation expense (9,685 ) (21,972 ) (43,566 ) (80,213 ) Amortization of intangible assets expense (27,293 ) (139,754 ) (108,580 ) (243,690 ) Depreciation expense (2,372 ) (2,839 ) (9,613 ) (10,480 ) Restructuring and reorganization costs (117 ) (10,447 ) (15,154 ) (13,510 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 76,070 $ 86,570 $ 303,940 $ 385,829 GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 25 % 43 % 27 % 34 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 17 % 14 % 17 % 18 % Research and development GAAP research and development expense $ 217,970 $ 265,150 $ 924,830 $ 1,053,588 Stock-based compensation expense (58,077 ) (76,001 ) (240,556 ) (290,160 ) Amortization of intangible assets expense (17,737 ) (28,734 ) (69,345 ) (84,022 ) Depreciation expense (7,025 ) (5,608 ) (26,686 ) (21,994 ) Acquisition-related costs — — — — Restructuring and reorganization costs (1,892 ) (1,284 ) (54,460 ) (23,588 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 133,239 $ 153,523 $ 533,783 $ 633,824 GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 48 % 44 % 51 % 48 % Non-GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 29 % 25 % 29 % 29 % Sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 175,747 $ 215,367 $ 752,649 $ 834,625 Stock-based compensation expense (20,898 ) (38,189 ) (95,171 ) (143,461 ) Amortization of intangible assets expense (43,435 ) (51,159 ) (175,446 ) (187,777 ) Depreciation expense (3,199 ) (2,450 ) (11,567 ) (8,756 ) Restructuring and reorganization costs (5,135 ) (98 ) (56,888 ) (9,059 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 103,080 $ 123,471 $ 413,577 $ 485,572 GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 38 % 35 % 42 % 38 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 23 % 20 % 23 % 22 % General and administrative GAAP general and administrative expense $ 71,499 $ 126,129 $ 410,072 $ 398,176 Stock-based compensation expense (21,543 ) (44,791 ) (89,835 ) (134,862 ) Depreciation expense (2,100 ) (1,709 ) (7,743 ) (7,197 ) Acquisition-related costs — — — (888 ) Restructuring and reorganization costs (9,254 ) (19,567 ) (140,353 ) (24,216 ) Insurance reimbursement for legal settlement — — — 3,250 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 38,602 $ 60,062 $ 172,141 $ 234,263 GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 16 % 21 % 23 % 18 % Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 8 % 10 % 10 % 11 % Free Cash Flow reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities $ 112,192 $ 72,103 $ 315,553 $ 234,700 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (6,442 ) (11,361 ) (29,549 ) (55,921 ) Free cash flow 105,750 60,742 286,004 178,779 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,442 ) (11,361 ) (42,409 ) 44,040 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,390 10,991 (338,307 ) (174,015 )

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Unity’s outlook and future financial performance, including: (i) Unity’s ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding the release of Vector, including anticipated timing for the rollout on iOS and Android and the impact on financial results, as well as expectations regarding Vector’s improvements over time and Unity’s ability to mature the product and operate it at scale; (iii) plans to allocate R&D to the highest impact initiatives, complement revenue growth with ongoing margin expansion, drive growth and to be prudent stewards of shareholder capital; (iv) near term expected uses of capital; (v) plans to focus on per share returns and reduce shareholder dilution from stock-based compensation; (vi) expectations regarding revenue from non-strategic portfolio and stock-based compensation expense for 2025; (vii) Unity’s opportunity to gradually de-lever over the next several years; and (viii) Unity’s financial guidance for the first quarter 2025.

The words “aim,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) competition in the advertising market and Unity’s ability to compete effectively; (iii) ongoing restrictions related to the gaming industry in China; (iv) ongoing geopolitical instability, particularly in Israel, where a significant portion of the Grow operations is located; (v) Unity’s ability to recover or reengage its customers, or attract new customers; (vi) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (vii) Unity’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (viii) Unity’s ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform; (ix) Unity’s ability to further expand into new industries and attract new customers; (x) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers’ business practices; (xi) Unity’s ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xii) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers’ or other users’ personal data; (xiii) Unity’s ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xiv) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xv) the effectiveness of the company reset; (xvi) Unity’s ability to successfully transition executive leadership and (xvii) the launch of Vector.

