Unity Partners with Mazda to Transform In-Cabin Car Experience

Co-development deal aims to create a more seamless, intuitive experience for 2025-2027 Mazda car models and beyond

TOKYO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE:U), the world’s leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms, announced today a new partnership with Mazda Motor Corporation (“Mazda”) to develop a next-generation in-cabin car experience that will deliver a more seamless on-road experience for drivers. The agreement is part of Mazda’s research and development efforts for continuous evolution in the cockpit HMI area, and the GUI to be developed is expected to be installed in models scheduled for introduction from Phase 2 (2025-2027) onwards under Mazda’s 2030 Management Policy.





Unity Industry and Runtime will be used to support Mazda’s human machine interface (HMI) and graphic user interface (GUI) development, including integration into in-car operating systems. Leveraging Unity for HMI/GUI development enables seamless integration of diverse digital tools used across various phases of automotive development, from design to engineering, reducing rework and enhancing operational efficiency. By embedding applications created with and optimized through Unity into in-car devices, Mazda expects to advance high-performance capabilities that are more attractive and intuitive for its customers.

“Mazda is accelerating research and development in all areas under the 2030 Management Policy,” said Michihiro Imada, Mazda’s Executive Officer in charge of Integrated Control System Development. “In the cockpit HMI area, Mazda will continue to evolve the interface between the human and car based on the ‘human centric’ development concept in order to deliver exciting mobility experiences. Specifically, we will take on the challenge of further improving safety and convenience by enabling intuitive human operation and creating new value for vehicles. Mazda is working with Unity, which is highly regarded globally for its technical capabilities and high quality in the rapidly innovating game industry, to offer GUI solutions in the cockpit HMI and advance Mazda’s goal of ‘human centric’ vehicle engineering. Mazda will continue to pursue the ‘Joy of Driving’ under its core value ‘Human Centric,’ and aim to deliver ‘Joy of Living’ by creating moving experiences in customers’ daily lives.”

Over the past five years, Unity has seen several successful implementations of its real-time 3D platform supporting advancements in the automotive industry. With Mazda, Unity looks to not only support HMI advancement, but to also showcase how real-time 3D technology can support longer-term transformation plans for automotive manufacturers.

“It’s an honor to partner with Mazda as they leverage Unity’s cutting-edge technology to create new innovations that will prioritize the driver needs, while also delivering the ultimate driving experience for all passengers,” said Jules Shumaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Create, at Unity. “We look forward to supporting Mazda in their long-term plan which includes furthering efficiency and digital transformation through enhanced safety features, more intuitive and user-friendly interfaces, immersive entertainment, and a more personal driving experience all underpinned by Unity technology.”

For more information on Unity solutions for Industry, please visit https://unity.com/products/unity-industry.

