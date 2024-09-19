Unity 6 Will Release Globally October 17, 2024, Unity Announces at Annual “Unite” Developer Conference

With Unity 6, developers will be able to build more expansive and engaging games and reach more players across more platforms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At its annual “Unite” developer conference, Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing games and interactive experiences, will announce that Unity 6, the most stable and performant version of Unity, will launch globally on October 17, 2024. Unity 6 will offer developers customizable graphics rendering for greater control over their games’ visuals; simplified multiplayer game development to accelerate their journey through the entire game development lifecycle; and robust tools to build rich games optimized for web browsers.





“Developers have been telling us for a long time that they want more stability and more performance, which we are addressing with Unity 6. We’re bringing them the best version of Unity yet, backed by deeper, long-term support and dedicated product and engineering resources post launch. They will also get frequent updates with new features, performance boosts, and bug fixes, all informed by their feedback and with minimal disruption to their ongoing projects,” said Matt Bromberg, CEO and President of Unity. “We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate Unity developers at Unite today and tomorrow and showcase, in particular, how some of them have been using Unity 6 to create amazing games.”

10 Chambers, creators of GTFO, is one the Unity game developers who adopted Unity 6 following its preview release earlier this year. They will unveil, on the Unite stage, a never-before-seen environment from their highly anticipated title, Den of Wolves, lit and optimized using the latest graphics features from Unity 6.

“Den of Wolves was originally built on Unity 2022 LTS but after seeing the improvements in Unity 6, both in terms of performance and rendering quality, the team decided to upgrade to Unity 6 mid-development,” said Svante Vinternatt, co-founder and COO of 10 Chambers. “We needed a rendering tech stack that was both flexible and efficient to allow us to iterate quickly, scale rapidly, and not compromise on quality. And Unity 6 delivered.”

Among the other news to be shared at Unite:

The first update in the Unity 6 generation, Unity 6.1, will ship in April 2025. Unity 6.1 will build on the core Unity 6 capabilities and include new features like support for foldable and larger screen formats, Deferred+ rendering in GPU Resident Drawer, and new build targets and build profiles.

Resident Drawer, and new build targets and build profiles. Unity’s internal demo team will unveil Time Ghost , a new demo that shows the type of realistic world that developers can build on Unity 6 using multiple Unity 6 features including Entity Component System (ECS), Adaptive Probe Volumes, Scenario Blending, and SpeedTree vegetation. The two scenes from Time Ghost showcasing Unity’s ECS for environments and cloth deformation with Unity Sentis will be released alongside Unity 6 next month.

a new demo that shows the type of realistic world that developers can build on Unity 6 using multiple Unity 6 features including Entity Component System (ECS), Adaptive Probe Volumes, Scenario Blending, and SpeedTree vegetation. The two scenes from showcasing Unity’s ECS for environments and cloth deformation with Unity Sentis will be released alongside Unity 6 next month. The existing Fantasy Kingdom demo built using Unity 6 is now optimized for mobile using URP; additionally, the Fantasy Kingdom project and assets will be available on the Unity Asset Store, free for non-commercial use, when Unity 6 launches next month.

demo built using Unity 6 is now optimized for mobile using URP; additionally, the project and assets will be available on the Unity Asset Store, free for non-commercial use, when Unity 6 launches next month. Google Cloud will showcase how to build and scale successful live service games using Google Cloud. With the introduction of generative AI, Google Cloud is helping game developers evolve live service games into living games, where the virtual worlds themselves adapt and grow in response to player choices.

will showcase how to build and scale successful live service games using Google Cloud. With the introduction of generative AI, Google Cloud is helping game developers evolve live service games into living games, where the virtual worlds themselves adapt and grow in response to player choices. Lastly, the nominees for the 16th Annual Unity Awards will be announced. The community has until October 4, 2024, to cast their votes for their favorite games, influencers, and more. The winners will be revealed during a first-ever virtual showcase that will air on Unity’s Twitch channel on October 23, 2024, at 7pm CET.

Unite 2024 is expected to bring together over 2,000 developers for technical sessions, networking and learning opportunities, as well as listening roundtables with the Unity leadership team. All the technical sessions will be recorded and made available to Unity’s community of developers in the coming weeks. More information about Unite 2024 can be found here and you can tune in to watch the Unite Keynote here.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across multiple platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to spatial computing. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity’s plans, strategies and objectives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Contacts

Unity PR Contact:



Kelly Ekins



UnityComms@unity3d.com