United States Rent to Own Market Report 2023: Rising Virtual Rent-to-Own Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The US rent to own market is forecasted to exhibit a favorable outlook in the upcoming years, driven by factors such as tightened lending standards among major and subprime lenders. Additionally, the demand for essential items like appliances and computers is expanding and expected to grow further. In 2023, the US rent to own market is projected to reach a substantial value of US$11.95 billion, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.77% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US rent to own market through two key segments:

Distribution Channel: The market is divided into two segments – Brick & Mortar and E-commerce. E-commerce emerges as the dominant distribution channel, holding the largest market share and expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Driver: Significant Population of International Migrants

The US has seen an influx of international migrants seeking better employment and education opportunities. This population prefers renting homes and major household items, like furniture, due to the transient nature of their circumstances. This trend has significantly boosted the rent to own market over the past decade.

Challenge: Dependency on Vendors, Suppliers, and Products

The reliance on third-party data vendors and potential inaccuracies or delays in receiving information can impact business operations. Additionally, issues related to product safety and quality control, including product recalls, can harm a company’s reputation and finances.

Trend: Rapid Pace in Technological Advancements

Technological advancements have accelerated across industries, including the rent-to-own sector. The demand for advanced technology among US consumers drives the industry to adopt new platforms and software to enhance customer experiences and services.

Analysis of Key Players

The US rent to own market features a diverse landscape with numerous players dominating the industry. Key players include The Aaron’s Company, Inc., Rent-A-Center Inc., goeasy Ltd., Co-Ownership Organization, EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing, and many more.

