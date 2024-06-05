United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024: Consumer Spending Continues to Grow, CFPB Proposes Regulatory Oversight – Forecasts to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Prepaid card market (value terms) in United States increased at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.5%, increasing from US$542.26 billion in 2023 to reach US$903.93 billion by 2028.

The use of prepaid payment instruments continues to rise in the United States. This is projected to continue over the medium term, thereby aiding the prepaid card market growth in 2024. The adoption of digital wallets is much higher among young generation shoppers when compared to older ones. While convenience is a factor, consumers are also interested in using digital wallets as they allow storing documents.

The trend of new prepaid card launches is expected to gain momentum in the United States in 2024. This will aid innovation and competitive landscape over the medium term in the sector. The growing presence of tech giants in the payments market is catching the eye of regulators. Consequently, the publisher expects regulatory activities to gain momentum in 2024. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the US prepaid card market over the next three to four years.

Consumer spending through digital wallets and prepaid cards continues to grow in the United States

The adoption of prepaid payment instruments continues to remain strong in the United States market. The preference between digital wallets and debit cards is, however, different among different age groups. According to a report from PYMNTS and AWS, 79% of Gen Z consumers make use of digital wallets compared to just 26% of baby boomers and seniors. The report further revealed that 19% of Gen Z consumers use digital wallets for grocery purchases, compared to 1.7% of baby boomers and seniors.

The report also revealed that most people still use debit cards as the main way to make payments through digital wallets when shopping in person for retail and groceries. In November 2023, over half of the digital wallet transactions in physical stores and supermarkets were done using debit cards. While convenience is driving digital wallet usage, other factors including the ability to store documents also aided the adoption of prepaid payment instruments. Young generation consumers, 78% of Gen Z, and 75% of millennials are using digital wallets as they can store event tickets and driver’s licenses.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposes regulatory oversight on big tech firms offering digital wallets

The main regulator for consumer finance in the United States is looking to gain additional authority to regulate technology firms providing digital wallets and payment apps. This move aims to increase the level of scrutiny on companies like Google and Apple in the financial technology sector.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in November 2023, proposed to bring non-bank companies offering digital payment services under a regulatory framework. The goal is to ensure that the rapidly growing sector, widely used by millions for fund transfers and retail transactions, follows US consumer protection laws.

According to a CFPB, the proposed rule would subject the largest players in the industry, those facilitating more than 5 million consumer transactions annually, to regular supervision by the agency. This is likely to impact nearly 17 companies, which send over 13 billion payments every year, as per CFPB.

The regulatory oversight would apply to peer-to-peer platforms like Venmo and Cash App, along with cryptocurrency wallets, and others. The goal is to offer more protection to consumers using digital wallets. The proposal to regulate digital wallets is a clear indication that more and more consumers are linking their bank accounts to digital wallets offered by firms like Apple and Google.

The Federal Reserve’s proposes to slash the swipe fees by nearly a third in the United States

The cost of processing debit card transactions has declined significantly over the years. In line with this, the Federal Reserve has proposed to cut down the swipe fees by nearly a third in the United States. The Federal Reserve, in October 2023, proposed a cut from the current 21 cents per transaction to 14.4 cents per transaction.

The proposal, now open for public input, signifies the Federal Reserve’s first attempt to modify the fee cap established in 2011. As per Federal Reserve data, these fees amounted to US$31.59 billion for lenders in 2021. The cut down in swipe fees is, therefore, going to have a significant impact on banking institutions. Retailers, on the other hand, have welcomed the proposal in the United States.

The publisher expects the proposed regulation to further accelerate the shift from high-interest-rate credit cards to debit cards over the medium term. This will subsequently support the growth of the United States prepaid card market over the next three to four years in the United States.

