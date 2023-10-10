United States Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors – Apple, AWS, CyrusOne, DataBank, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Meta, Microsoft, NTT, & Vantage – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to reach a value of $71.55 billion by 2028 from $55.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.27%.
Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are among the top states, attractive locations for hyperscale investments. Operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are building large data centers in these states. Further expansion of these facilities will also be in the pipeline in the coming years.
The U.S. government will promote data center investments through various initiatives, such as increasing the availability of land for development, reducing electricity tariffs, grants and loans, partnerships, infrastructure development, and enabling the procurement of renewable energy. These initiatives reflect the importance of the data center industry to the U.S. economy and the need for continued innovation and investment in data center infrastructure.
Digitization is a crucial factor in the growth of data centers in the USA. The explosion of data has created a significant demand for data center services, including cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI. The trend is expected to continue as new technologies emerge, increasing the demand for data center services. Telecom companies such as AT&T, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, and Qualcomm are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in the US.
Adopting modular power infrastructure in the USA’s data center market offers businesses greater flexibility and control over their power management, enabling them to meet the growing demand for computing resources while minimizing energy consumption and costs.
The utilization of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the USA’s data centers has become increasingly popular due to its ability to optimize performance, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. Automation and AI are applied in predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, security, performance optimization, network management, and data analysis. As businesses seek to maximize efficiency and performance while minimizing costs and environmental impact, adopting automation and AI solutions in the U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.
In terms of cooling systems, free cooling techniques have grown significantly in the U.S. hyperscale data center market over the last few years across regions with favorable climatic conditions that can use evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes.
Several vendors, including Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Delta Electronics, offer infrastructure based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design. This trend is expected to drive market revenue growth for these vendors, given the increasing preference among organizations for solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems.
The major hyperscale operators investing in the U.S. hyperscale data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|465
|Forecast Period
|2022 – 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$55.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$71.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Rise In Rack Power Density
- Sustainability Measures Adopted By Data Center Operators
- Adoption Of Advanced Ups Batteries
- Sustainable And Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Ai Boosting Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
Market Growth Enablers
- Significant Development Of Data Center Facilities By Colocation Operators.
- Continued Investments By Hyperscale Operators In The Us
- Tax And Sales Incentives
- Adoption Of Cloud-Based Services
- Big Data & IoT Driving The Data Center Market
Market Restraints
- Site Selection Hindrances To Data Center Development
- Security Challenges Impacting Data Center Growth
- Skilled Workforce Shortages & Discrimination
- Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth
- Power And Water Consumption By Data Centers
- Concerns Over Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- DataDirect Networks
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Intel
- Infortrend technology
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- Micron technology
- NetApp
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Supermicro
- Synology
- Violin (Storcentric)
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cormant
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Enlogic
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- NetZoom
- Nlyte Software
- Rittal
- Siemens
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- Rogers-O’Brien Construction
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
Other Data Center Contractors
- BlueScope Construction
- Balfour Beatty US
- Bell / Knott & Associates
- Burns & Mcdonell
- Clune Construction
- Gensler
- Fluor Corporation
- Gilbane Building Company
- Gibbens Drake Scott
- HDR
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- JE Dunn Construction
- kW Mission Critical Engineering
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- PCL Construction
- Rosendin
- Salute Mission Critical
- Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects
- Skanska
- Southland Industries
- Sturgeon Electric Company
- The Mulhern Group
- The Walsh Group
- The Weitz Company
- TRINITY Group Construction
- TGRWA
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Meta (Facebook)
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Data Center Investors
- Aligned
- American Tower
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DartPoints
- DC BLOX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EdgeConneX
- EdgePresence
- Element Critical
- Evoque
- Flexential
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 Data Centers
- Iron Mountain
- Netrality Data Centers
- Novva Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- Sabey Data Centers
- Skybox Datacenters
- Stream Data Centers
- STACK Infrastructure
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- TierPoint
New Entrants
- AUBix
- Corscale Data Centers
- PowerHouse Data Centers
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Southeastern US
- Midwestern US
- Southwestern US
- Western US
- Northeastern US
