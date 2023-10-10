United States Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors – Apple, AWS, CyrusOne, DataBank, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Meta, Microsoft, NTT, & Vantage – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to reach a value of $71.55 billion by 2028 from $55.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.27%.

Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are among the top states, attractive locations for hyperscale investments. Operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are building large data centers in these states. Further expansion of these facilities will also be in the pipeline in the coming years.

The U.S. government will promote data center investments through various initiatives, such as increasing the availability of land for development, reducing electricity tariffs, grants and loans, partnerships, infrastructure development, and enabling the procurement of renewable energy. These initiatives reflect the importance of the data center industry to the U.S. economy and the need for continued innovation and investment in data center infrastructure.

Digitization is a crucial factor in the growth of data centers in the USA. The explosion of data has created a significant demand for data center services, including cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI. The trend is expected to continue as new technologies emerge, increasing the demand for data center services. Telecom companies such as AT&T, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, and Qualcomm are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in the US.

Adopting modular power infrastructure in the USA’s data center market offers businesses greater flexibility and control over their power management, enabling them to meet the growing demand for computing resources while minimizing energy consumption and costs.

The utilization of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the USA’s data centers has become increasingly popular due to its ability to optimize performance, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. Automation and AI are applied in predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, security, performance optimization, network management, and data analysis. As businesses seek to maximize efficiency and performance while minimizing costs and environmental impact, adopting automation and AI solutions in the U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

In terms of cooling systems, free cooling techniques have grown significantly in the U.S. hyperscale data center market over the last few years across regions with favorable climatic conditions that can use evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes.

Several vendors, including Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Delta Electronics, offer infrastructure based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design. This trend is expected to drive market revenue growth for these vendors, given the increasing preference among organizations for solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems.

The major hyperscale operators investing in the U.S. hyperscale data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 465 Forecast Period 2022 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $55.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $71.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered United States

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise In Rack Power Density

Sustainability Measures Adopted By Data Center Operators

Adoption Of Advanced Ups Batteries

Sustainable And Innovative Data Center Technologies

Ai Boosting Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

Market Growth Enablers

Significant Development Of Data Center Facilities By Colocation Operators.

Continued Investments By Hyperscale Operators In The Us

Tax And Sales Incentives

Adoption Of Cloud-Based Services

Big Data & IoT Driving The Data Center Market

Market Restraints

Site Selection Hindrances To Data Center Development

Security Challenges Impacting Data Center Growth

Skilled Workforce Shortages & Discrimination

Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth

Power And Water Consumption By Data Centers

Concerns Over Carbon Emissions From Data Centers

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

DataDirect Networks

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Intel

Infortrend technology

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

Micron technology

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology

Supermicro

Synology

Violin (Storcentric)

Western Digital

Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O’Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Other Data Center Contractors

BlueScope Construction

Balfour Beatty US

Bell / Knott & Associates

Burns & Mcdonell

Clune Construction

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

Gibbens Drake Scott

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

kW Mission Critical Engineering

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

PCL Construction

Rosendin

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

TGRWA

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors

Aligned

American Tower

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgeConneX

EdgePresence

Element Critical

Evoque

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

GIGA Data Centers

H5 Data Centers

Iron Mountain

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

New Entrants

AUBix

Corscale Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

& Units Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Southeastern US

Midwestern US

Southwestern US

Western US

Northeastern US

