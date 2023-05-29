<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

United States Facilities Management Company Database 2023: Details of the Largest 30,000 FM Companies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Facilities Management Company Database” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Facilities Management Company Database is an Excel spreadsheet containing a list of the largest 30000 Facilities Management Companies in the United States. Each of our company lists display the leading companies ranked by revenue in $USm.

Each Excel file contains the following:

  • Company name
  • Address fields (address, zip / postcode, country)
  • Website address
  • Revenue ($USm)
  • Name and job title of one management contact

Reasons to buy this list:

  • To understand the leading companies in a particular industry
  • To track your competitors and to understand their size
  • You have a product or service you wish to sell to companies in this sector
  • You are looking for comparable companies for mergers and acquisitions activity
  • You are researching the market and need to understand market shares
  • You need names of key management within the leading companies in a sector
  • Once ordered the file will be prepared (1-2 working days) and delivered straight to your email address

Companies Mentioned

  • Ecolab
  • Terminix
  • ISS Facility Services
  • Team Inc
  • C&W Facility Services

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn3qcq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

