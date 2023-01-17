United States Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Market Growth Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Enabled by Expected Regulatory Updates and the DoD’s Investments in R&D – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study presents an analysis of the counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) market.
The market includes the equipment that designers and manufacturers produce to detect, identify, locate, track, and mitigate unmanned aerial systems (UAS).
This study segments the market into the defense, government, and commercial sectors and provides forecasts for the total US C-UAS market and each market segment. Typical end-users include critical infrastructure, private prisons, stadiums, and corporate campuses in the commercial segment and prisons, embassies, public airports, and law enforcement in the government segment.
A list of key market participants, the current and expected regulatory framework, and a list of representative contracts and venture capital investments have been presented.
The study analyzes the market’s current status and future prospects and identifies key drivers, restraints, and trends. It also identifies the key growth opportunities emerging out of this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Sector
- Key Competitors
- Trends and Challenges
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- C-UAS Steps
- US C-UAS Regulatory Framework
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Representative C-UAS Companies
- Representative US Contracts
- Significant C-UAS Venture Capital Investments
3. Homeland Security Counter-UAS Systems
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mobile Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)
- Growth Opportunity 2: Low-cost C-UAS for the New Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Remote-ID Rule
- Growth Opportunity 3: C-UAS-as-a-Service (CaaS)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geal38
