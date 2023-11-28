United States 5G Radio Access Network Professional Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. 5G Radio Access Network Professional Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Enterprises, Telecom Operators), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By Service Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The U.S. 5G radio access network professional services market size is expected to reach USD 3,897.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 51.4% from 2023 to 2030

The 5G RAN professional services refer to specialized services offered to telecommunication companies, enterprises, and organizations involved in the planning, implementation, deployment, and maintenance of 5G RAN infrastructure within the U.S. Professionals provide expert guidance, strategic planning, and advisory services to assist in 5G radio access network (RAN) strategy development, network architecture design, and technology selection based on specific business needs.

These professional services aim to facilitate the smooth transition to 5G technology, enabling businesses and telecommunication providers to harness the benefits of enhanced connectivity, ultra-low latency, and accelerated digital transformation within the U.S.

On the basis of service type, the market is divided into consulting services, planning & design services, integration & validation services, deployment services, and optimization & performance improvement services. The adoption of deployment services within the market has been robust and pivotal. Deployment services are a critical component of the 5G RAN ecosystem, involving the actual implementation, integration, and rollout of 5G infrastructure.

Deployment services focus on optimizing the network for efficiency, ensuring that the 5G RAN operates at its maximum potential. This includes network planning, spectrum optimization, and efficient resource allocation. The market players are adopting strategies, such as acquisition, to gain a competitive edge.

In August 2023, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the extension of its collaboration with Intel Corporation. This extension marks a significant stride in advancing virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions, delivering heightened performance and capacity to meet the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry.

U.S. 5G Radio Access Network Professional Services Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to see significant growth owing to accelerated rollout of 5G networks across the U.S. that necessitates the professional services for the swift and efficient deployment of 5G RAN infrastructure

Service providers require assistance in implementing and integrating 5G technologies seamlessly

The deployment services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The on-premises deployment segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022 with a share of more than 52.0% and is expanding at a CAGR of 46.9% from 2023 to 2030

The enterprise segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 61.8% over the forecast period

Company Profiles

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Infovista

Tech Mahindra USA

Tata Consultancy Services

Nominos USA Inc

Link Consulting Services

GRANDMETRIC

Dell EMC

Intel Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2022 – 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $141.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3897.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 51.4% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry Analysis – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market

Chapter 4. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market Service Type Outlook

4.1. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market, By Service Type Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Consulting Services

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 – 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Planning & Design Services

4.4. Integration & Validation Services

4.5. Deployment Services

4.6. Optimization and Performance Improvement Services

Chapter 5. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market Deployment Mode Outlook

5.1. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market, By Deployment Mode Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. On-Premises

5.3. Cloud

Chapter 6. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market End-user Outlook

6.1. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market, By End-user Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Telecom Operators

6.3. Enterprises

Chapter 7. U.S. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Professional Services Market Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Market Participants

7.2. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.3. Company Categorization/Position Analysis, 2022

7.4. Strategic Mapping

7.4.1. Expansion

7.4.2. Acquisition

7.4.3. Collaborations

7.4.4. Product/service launch

7.4.5. Partnerships

7.4.6. Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ceemtx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900