United Rentals Introduces Tower Crane Battery Energy Systems to North American Fleet

Helping Award Construction Achieve More Sustainable Jobsite at St. Albert Project

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced it has added battery energy systems for tower cranes to its North American rental fleet. Developed by Termaco in collaboration with United Rentals, this innovative system provides clean, sustainable power that enables contractors to reduce fuel consumption and equipment-related downtime while achieving quieter, lower-emission jobsites.

Configurable up to 500kW, the system operates alongside a generator to deliver reliable power to support tower crane operations. It minimizes generator run time by storing energy in batteries and running on battery power whenever possible. For smaller applications, the battery unit can be powered by solar panels to create a completely emission-free solution. This allows a contractor to significantly downsize the generator and dramatically reduce generator run time and emissions, while still meeting peak power demands.

“Battery energy systems for tower cranes provide a great application of practical sustainability on the jobsite by helping contractors address their economic and environmental goals,” said Larry Worthington, Region Vice President, Power and HVAC, United Rentals. “This solution demonstrates United Rentals’ commitment to bringing innovative products to market that deliver outstanding value to our customers.”

Proven in the Field

General contracting firm Award Construction, based in Alberta, Canada, pioneered the use of the United Rentals battery energy system to fully power an 8-ton, 70-meter-tall tower crane at Riverbank Landing, a 20-acre planned mixed-use community being built in Edmonton.

At the project, Award went from running a 300kVA T4 generator 24 hours a day to power its tower crane, to charging the battery energy system with a 100kW generator for just two and a half hours a day and operating the crane solely on battery power. Generator run time was reduced by 91%, which resulted in a fuel and emissions reduction of approximately 80%.

“Sustainable building aligns with our company’s core values. We are proud our Riverbank Landing construction site is making history as one of the first in Canada to fully power its site tower crane entirely by battery,” said Brian Hennessey, Construction Manager, Award Construction.

This innovative tower crane battery energy system is part of a range of low and zero-emission solutions. Learn more on the Sustainability at United Rentals webpage.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,504 rental locations in North America, 38 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 26,300 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.66 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

