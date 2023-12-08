United Rentals Introduces New Access Management Functionality & Enhanced Rental Experience via Mobile App

Wins 2023 Acquia Engage Award

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today introduced new equipment access management capabilities and an enhanced rental experience within the United Rentals Mobile App™.

The new capabilities add to the United Rentals ecosystem of digital tools that enable users to complete equipment and rental tasks from a mobile device anywhere, anytime.

Manage Equipment Access. Permissioned users can view equipment access PIN codes within the mobile app to better ensure equipment productivity and safety.

Browse Equipment and Specifications. Users can browse the entire United Rentals equipment catalog and scan product specifications and descriptions.

View Custom Pricing & Reserve Equipment with a streamlined experience. Teams can view account-specific pricing and checkout with more control and fewer clicks.

Monitor Real Time Equipment Data. Users can track usage and location tied to the industry’s largest telematics-enabled fleet of equipment.

The features are available to all customers with a digital profile with set permissions.

“The new access management functionality and improved rental experience deliver on safety and productivity capabilities that our customers have requested,” said Tony Leopold, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Digital, United Rentals. “Our team is continuously innovating our digital tools so our customers can make sound equipment decisions and take speedy action that keeps projects moving forward.”

The United Rentals Mobile App won a 2023 Engage Award, presented by Acquia, a leading digital experience company. The award recognized United Rentals for its focus on digital customer engagement.

The United Rentals Mobile App is free and compatible with Apple iOS and Android devices. It can be downloaded from the Apple iOS and Google Play stores.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,500 rental locations in North America, 15 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.98 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Grenfell



Vice President, Investor Relations



O: (203) 618-7125



investors@ur.com