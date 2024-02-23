United Natural Foods Showcases Compelling Solutions to Help Grocery Retail Customers Thrive in Competitive Market

More than 6,200 attendees found deals, new products and services, and overall value at the Company’s comprehensive Spring and Summer show in Orlando

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) successfully wrapped up its second Spring & Summer Show of the year in Orlando, FL this week. Over the two-day event, the Company hosted more than 3,300 customers from UNFI’s U.S. East and Central regions. They connected with UNFI’s extensive community of suppliers from across North America, who were offering a wide range of conventional, fresh, natural, and organic products as well as retail solutions for the total store.









“Customers came seeking deals for their shoppers, and suppliers were willing to accommodate them,” said UNFI East Region President, Kelly Sosa. “The breadth of customers, from single-store operators to national chains, coupled with the range of suppliers, created a great show energy and a win-win atmosphere, and proves why in-person shows are so valuable.”

UNFI’s Orlando product and solution show included:

More than 6,200 attendees, including 3,360 retail customers.

Over 740 suppliers, spread across more than 100,000 square feet, showcasing more than 1,200 brands.

Dozens of new products, with 25 featured as UpNext emerging brands.

More than 60 Certified Diverse Suppliers.

UNFI Professional Services experts, Brands+ representatives, and Food Safety specialists all on hand to provide solutions that help retailers save money and time and enhance their shoppers’ experience.

“UNFI’s shows are tremendously important for us, from networking with our UNFI account team to negotiating directly with vendors,” said Dave Knoop, President of Grove City County Market. “Having UNFI as a partner to support, educate, and guide our team is helping us secure valuable discounts that we can then pass on to our shoppers.”

One of the most anticipated sessions at every UNFI show is the Company’s unique Pitch Slam competition, where contestants pitch their innovative new products to a live audience. Seven contestants competed in Orlando’s Pitch Slam competition and the winner was The Patch Brand, which makes adhesive patches that stick to skin and contain vitamins and other nutrients. The patch enables the wearer to absorb the vitamins through the skin instead of ingesting them.

The Company also completed the recognition of its 2023 customer Circle of Excellence winners. You can see a complete list of the winners here.

UNFI’s upcoming shows:

The Company’s Holiday and Winter shows are scheduled for June 5-6 in Uncasville, CT (East), and August 6-7 in Minneapolis (Central and West), respectively.

For more information on UNFI Shows, customers or suppliers can visit: https://www.unfi.com/shows-events or email events@unfi.com.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

