United Natural Foods, Inc. Concludes Successful 2023 Conventional Winter Show

Highlights new products and services to help retailers succeed during the winter and holiday selling season

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today concluded a successful 2023 Conventional Winter Show, held at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. UNFI’s Conventional Winter Show brought together more than 2,000 grocery retailers, providing them with access to the company’s extensive network of suppliers and vendors.









Following a productive Natural Holiday Show held at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino (June 7-8, 2023), the Conventional Winter Show is strategically timed to help prepare UNFI’s retailer partners for the crucial holiday and winter selling periods. By introducing new products, innovative processes, and supplier solutions, UNFI demonstrates how it is adding value for customers and serving as their strategic partner.

“Our annual shows provide an important opportunity to bring together our connected community of independent retailers, suppliers, and associates and provides a platform to update them on our multi-faceted Transformation plan and the benefits that are helping improve our customer and supplier experience. The Conventional Winter Show leverages our expansive portfolio of products, merchandising strategies, and insights to help retailers drive sustainable growth and profitability in the marketplace,” said UNFI Chief Customer Officer, Steve Dietz. “Our customers are always seeking new ways to bring their shoppers exceptional value, and in partnership with our suppliers, we are proud to offer them a productive and collaborative environment to find new and exclusive product offerings, special show deals, and value-added services.”

UNFI’s Conventional Winter Show is one of the largest grocery industry events, and one of five trade shows hosted annually by UNFI. This year’s show included:

More than 2,000 customers, including domestic and international retailers.

Approximately 550 suppliers covering more than 200,000 square feet.

260 new products introduced in UNFI’s New Product Showcase.

300+ monster buys (exclusive UNFI deals on many of the most popular consumer products) covering nearly every store category.

The introduction of UNFI’s Independent Grocer’s Guidebook 2.0, highlighting best-in-class strategies and case studies from selected UNFI customers designed to help all retailers plan for the future of grocery.

“The UNFI Conventional Winter Show is a key part of our holiday planning, providing us with a valuable in-person opportunity to view new product innovations, research in-store merchandising strategies, and connect with suppliers,” said Joe Zink, Vice President Center Store Merchandising at Skogen’s Festival Foods. “Our partnership with UNFI is incredibly valuable, and our ability to see and experience the robust array of Brands+ and seasonal products on offer enables us to fully prepare for the busy holiday selling season we are expecting this fall and winter.”

UNFI will next host its Fresh Specialty Show in San Francisco, CA on August 23, followed by its Natural Winter Show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV from September 27-28. For information on UNFI Shows, customers or suppliers can visit: https://www.unfi.com/shows-events or email events@unfi.com.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

